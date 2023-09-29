Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal unveils winter action plan, seeks firecracker ban in NCR

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday unveiled a 15-point winter action plan to curb air pollution in the national Capital.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Environment Minister Gopal Rai addressing media persons. (PTI photo)

Seeking the support of NCR states, Kejriwal appealed for a complete ban on the use of firecrackers in those areas urging them to take necessary measures such as checking stubble burning and eliminating dependence on diesel generators for electricity during power cuts.

“Pollution does not follow boundaries between Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi. Our effort is to check pollution in coordination with nearby states and CAQM. The data of the Centre for Science and Environment shows that 31% of pollution in Delhi is caused by internal sources and 69% due to external (outside Delhi) sources”, he said.

“We appeal to nearby states to ensure that vehicles entering Delhi from nearby states are converted to CNG vehicles, ensuring industries using polluting fuel are shifted to clean fuel, brick kilns use the zigzag technique which is less polluting, 24x7 power supply be provided in NCR so that dependence on diesel generators is eliminated, firecrackers should be completely banned in NCR areas,” Kejriwal added.

The winter action plan is a multi-pronged initiative involving 28 departments including departments of environment, transport, traffic police, municipal bodies, and agencies working in the national Capital that take steps to check pollution.

“A 15-point winter action plan has been prepared. 13 pollution hotspots have been identified and a special action plan has been made for each of the pollution hotspots and special focus will be provided to the pollution hotspots. A war room will also be made for these pollution hotspots,” Kejriwal said at the Delhi secretariat addressing media persons.

The details of the 13 hotspots were not immediately available.

The winter action plan has been prepared on the basis of reports and suggestions obtained from 28 different departments and agencies.

A joint meeting regarding framing of the plan was held on September 14 with these departments, and different responsibilities were assigned to them.

The departments and agencies involved in framing the plan include the environment, development, transport, and revenue departments, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), Delhi Development Authority (DDA), Delhi Police, Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC), Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), and the Public Works Department (PWD), among others.

Kejriwal claimed that in the last seven years, Delhi has witnessed a 30% reduction in pollution.

“In 2014, the PM2.5 was 149 which has reduced to 103 in 2023; in 2014, PM10 was 324 which has come down to 223 in 2023. In 2016, Delhi had 109 good air days which has increased to 163 days in 2023; in 2016, Delhi had 26 severe air pollution days which has come down 6 severe air pollution days in 2023,” Kejriwal said attributing it to several sustained campaigns run by the Delhi government.

Kejriwal also underlined the role of public transport in checking air pollution.

“In 15 years, no public buses were purchased in Delhi which led to the deterioration of public transport and people shifted to private transport. We have purchased buses on a large scale, especially e-buses. Currently, 7135 public buses are on Delhi streets including 800 electric buses,” said Kejriwal.

“17% of total vehicles being purchased in the national Capital are e-vehicles,” Kejriwal said.

The CM also added that two coal-based thermal plants have been shut and Delhi is the only city without coal-based thermal power plants.

“1727 registered industrial units using polluting fuel have been shifted to PNG,” said Kejriwal.

The CM said the Delhi government used bio-decomposer solution on 4,400 acres of land last year to manage stubble and check their burning, and this year the solution will be used on 5,000 acres of land.

“For checking dust pollution at construction sites, 591 teams have been formed; construction sites spread over 5,000 square meter areas will have to use anti-smog gun to manage dust pollution. 82 mechanical road sweeping machines and 258 anti-smog guns will be used in winter in the national Capital,” Kejriwal said.

The CM said 385 teams have been formed to check vehicular pollution.

They will be checking PUC (pollution under control) status of vehicles besides cracking down on the use of over 10 years old diesel vehicles and over 15 years old petrol vehicles in Delhi, and the government has identified 90 roads that report high congestion; ways to decongest these roads will be explored, and people will be suggested to use alternate ways.

The CM further said teams have been formed to check open burning of waste; a green war room has been set up for 24-hour monitoring of the overall situation; the use of firecrackers has been banned.

Kejriwal said GRAP (Graded Response Action Plan) will be implemented with all seriousness.

On the role of stubble burning in Punjab in air pollution in Delhi, Kejriwal said the AAP (Aam Aadmi Party) came to power in March last year and took multiple steps in six months which resulted in 30% reduction in stubble burning in Punjab according to government data.

“Multiple steps have been taken this year by Bhagwant Mann government such as diversification of crops which will reduce usage of water and stubble burning, use of short term varieties of paddy which produces less stubble and also afford long period for disposal of stubble, many people have used this method, some companies have come forward for in-situ management of stubble and conversion of stubble into manure and electricity. We do not have data to say how much less stubble will be burnt this year, but I hope the stubble burning will be less this year,” Kejriwal said.

Kejriwal said the Delhi government will talk to the CAQM to reduce air pollution.

“We will talk to CAQM (Commission for Air Quality Management) as well. The CAQM’s mandate is to motivate the nearby states to take steps to check pollution. Our effort is to check pollution by working together with nearby states. The people of UP, Haryana, and Punjab should get clean air. The issue is not restricted to Delhi, everyone should work together on checking pollution,” Kejriwal said.

