Delhi CM Atishi named in FIR against PWD officer for violation of election code

New Delhi CM Atishi on Tuesday, after filing her nominations for the election. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)

The Delhi Police on Tuesday lodged a first information report (FIR) against a Public Works Department (PWD) officer for allowing his vehicle to be used to transport election campaign material belonging to Delhi chief minister Atishi.

The CM was named in the FIR for “using a government vehicle for her own political purpose” in violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC), based on a complaint filed by a returning officer in Kalkaji on January 8.

The development invited sharp rebuke from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which alleged that the “Delhi Police, officers and Election Commission officials were acting under the pressure of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)”.

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal posted on X: “Their leaders openly distribute money, sarees, blankets, gold chains etc., get fake votes made, yet not even an FIR is registered. But an FIR is immediately registered against chief minister Atishi ji. Aam Aadmi Party is fighting against the entire system. This rotten system has to be changed and cleaned together with the people. Both BJP and Congress are part of the same rotten system.”

In response, the BJP demanded the CM’s resignation “on moral grounds”.

The FIR, filed at the Govindpuri police station under Section 223(a) (disobedience to orders from a public servant) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), was accessed by HT. It said: “As per letter dated 07.01.2025 (copy enclosed) of General Administration Department, GNCTD, there shall be total and absolute ban on use of official vehicles for campaigning/electioneering or election related travel during elections. Accordingly, the said Government vehicle bearing No.-DL-IL-AL1469 being used in for political purpose was in violation of Model Code of Conduct and also of directions contained in the above letter of GAD. This invites action against the said official (PWD).”

Atishi said that “election officials turned a blind eye” towards the BJP’s violations and that an “FIR had been filed against her without any investigation.”

“The whole country saw that Pravesh Verma was distributing money. He tweeted the photos of health camps distributing spectacles. Election commission did not see any violation of MCC on this open display. Officials take no action against BJP leaders and say that investigation is being carried out. An FIR has been filed against me without any investigation,” she said.

BJP MP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, showing the purported video where the PWD vehicle was being used to transport CM Atishi’s election campaign materials, said that the incident took place on January 8 and the BJP caught the PWD vehicle transporting Atishi’s campaign materials red-handed.

“Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidates across Delhi are misusing government resources in a similar manner. Following this incident, the Delhi BJP’s election liaison team submitted a complaint to the Election Commission, which confirmed the allegations after investigation, leading to an FIR. CM Atishi should withdraw her nomination and resign from her position. A PWD engineer was pressured to execute the act. However, this was ultimately carried out under the orders of CM Atishi , as the incident relates directly to her office,” Bidhuri said.

However, AAP leaders doubled down on their allegations.

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, in a press conference, said: “Election Commission, Delhi Police, SHO, DM all of them are not able to speak due to fear of the BJP. Election Commission needs to act impartially....When we file complaint against the BJP leaders, no action is taken. We filed complaints with video evidence but no action is being taken at all...let the truth come out in this case against Atishi as well. The BJP keeps making false allegations.”

On January 8, the BJP said it filed a complaint, accompanied by a video clip, accusing the CM of misusing government machinery.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said that the party submitted a formal complaint to the chief electoral officer of Delhi, drawing attention to the video provided by Sardar KS Duggal, a south Delhi district BJP official. In his letter, Kapoor alleged that the use of a PWD vehicle by the chief minister to transport her election material was a clear case of misuse of government resources, and the Election Commission should take appropriate action.