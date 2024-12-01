Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Dec 01, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Delhi CM Atishi writes to LG for re-appointment of bus marshals for women's safety

PTI |
Dec 01, 2024 02:50 PM IST

Delhi CM Atishi writes to LG for re-appointment of bus marshals for women's safety

New Delhi, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi wrote a letter to Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Sunday, requesting the re-appointment of marshals on the city's buses to ensure the safety of women commuters.

Delhi CM Atishi writes to LG for re-appointment of bus marshals for women's safety
Delhi CM Atishi writes to LG for re-appointment of bus marshals for women's safety

The chief minister highlighted the critical role marshals have played in making Delhi's public transport safer for women, especially in light of the frequent harassment and insecurity women had previously faced during bus journeys.

"Before the marshals were deployed, every day was a struggle for women travelling by buses. Many feared for their safety, and many women were harassed or molested. The presence of over 10,000 marshals in buses changed that," Atishi wrote in the letter to Saxena.

The letter claimed that the marshals, deployed by the Delhi government, were instrumental in catching miscreants and preventing incidents of molestation and harassment. However, on October 31, 2023, in what the chief minister described as part of a "conspiracy", they were abruptly removed from their posts and their salaries stopped.

Atishi also accused certain officers of the Delhi government of acting at the behest of the Centre to undermine the safety measures.

These officers, she said, were not only unpunished but promoted to higher positions.

She expressed regret over the delay in approving the proposal to reinstate the marshals, noting that more than two weeks have passed since the Delhi government submitted its proposal for their re-appointment.

"The entire government, the families of these marshals, and the women of Delhi are waiting for your approval," Atishi said.

The re-appointment proposal, passed unanimously by Delhi ministers on November 12, seeks to bring the marshals back to their crucial roles on buses to strengthen the security of women, the letter said.

"By removing these marshals, not only did you take away their livelihoods, but you also weakened the shield of women's safety," it said, adding that the decision has eroded the confidence women had gained in public transport.

The fate of the 10,000 marshals and the future of women's safety in Delhi now hinge on the LG's timely approval of the proposal, the chief minister said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 01, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On