Delhi CM clears ₹1,200 crore grant for DTC

Chief minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday approved a ₹1,200 crore grant for the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC), providing funds for payment of salaries and pensions, along with allocations for technology-driven initiatives, officials said. Delhi CM Rekha Gupta at the event on Sunday. (Arvind Yadav/HT Photo)

Chief minister’s office (CMO) officials said that ₹1,100 crore has been earmarked for clearing salaries, pensions and other statutory dues of DTC’s serving and retired employees. The remaining ₹100 crore will be used for modernisation projects to improve traffic movement and urban mobility in the capital.

The CM said, “Our government respects senior pensioners and current employees. DTC employees work in challenging conditions daily to keep the city moving, and it is our responsibility to ensure that they receive their salaries and pensions on time,” she said.

Gupta said that the timely release of funds is expected to provide immediate relief to thousands of DTC employees and pensioners, many of whom depend on it for household expenses.

She added that DTC plays a central role in Delhi’s public transport system and timely payment will help ensure financial stability for employees and their families.

In addition to this, ₹100 crore has been approved for two strategic initiatives, including the implementation of an advanced traffic system (ATS) to improve traffic flow and development of commercial electric vehicle charging infrastructure.

Officials said the charging infrastructure will be developed under the Scheme for Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI), with the aim of supporting the transition to cleaner transport options. The finance department has already released the approved funds and the transport department will oversee its utilisation in accordance with the approved allocations, they added.