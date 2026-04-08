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Delhi CM conducts surprise check at GST office; warns officials against laxity

Delhi CM conducts surprise check at GST office; warns officials against laxity

Published on: Apr 08, 2026 08:43 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta conducted a surprise inspection of the Trade and Taxes Department office at ITO on Wednesday and expressed displeasure over the absence of officers during office hours, officials said.

Delhi CM conducts surprise check at GST office; warns officials against laxity

Interacting with the staff present, she enquired about their reporting time and sought a detailed report on the department's attendance records, they said.

"No laxity, no excuses," she said and stressed that discipline applies to every employee, from staff members to the commissioners.

The chief minister, during the surprise inspection at the GST office, noticed several staff members, including senior officers were absent from duty, directing that show-cause notices be immediately issued to them, according to a CMO statement.

The government will not tolerate negligence or inefficiency at any level, Gupta said stating the aim of her visit was not just reviewing the systems but also enforcing accountability and discipline across the administrative machinery.

She pointed that biometric attendance is mandatory for all, and directed departments to ensure strict compliance.

Raising concerns over fire safety preparedness, she directed that regular audits and maintenance reports be made mandatory, added the statement.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
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