New Delhi, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday launched four amphibious excavator machines procured for cleaning drains in Najafgarh and other nearby area. Delhi CM Gupta launches amphibious excavator machines to clean Najafgarh drain

Gupta who visited the Badusarai area for ground inspection said that the new machines procured by the Irrigation and Flood Control department is a step towards a cleaner Yamuna.

"These machines will speed up the removal of silt and garbage and improve the drainage system, which is a step towards cleaning the Yamuna River. It is estimated that more than 10 million metric tonnes of silt have accumulated in the Najafgarh drain," she said.

Najafgarh drain is one of the biggest contributors to Yamuna pollution, she said, adding that the newly deployed amphibious machines will be used to remove this massive buildup.

"The Delhi government has also decided to procure more amphibious machines. The newly deployed machines will be used to remove this massive buildup. We are now carrying out desilting work throughout the year, instead of limiting it to the period before the monsoon," Gupta said.

The chief minister also took note of local concerns in the area and said the issues related to high-tension power lines, water supply and other basic civic infrastructure will be discussed with the concerned departments.

I&FC Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh, who was also present at the event, said the use of advanced amphibious machines to clean the Najafgarh drain is an important step by the Delhi government.

"With the help of these machines, years of accumulated silt can be removed effectively, which will improve the water-carrying capacity of the drains and help reduce waterlogging during the monsoon," Singh said.

The machines have been deployed by the I&FC department at several key locations, including Badusarai Bridge, Kakrola, Dwarka, and Uttam Nagar areas.

The short-boom amphibious machine costs around ₹1.27 crore each.

Cabinet minister Ashish Sood said that for many years, the drain had not been cleaned, causing waterlogging and foul smell during the monsoon, which created difficulties for local residents.

