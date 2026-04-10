New Delhi, Ahead of B R Ambedkar's birth anniversary, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday inaugurated the five-day 'Bhim Jyoti Utsav-2026' at Kartavya Path, where over 6,000 'Jai Bhim' lamps were lit, officials said. Delhi CM inaugurates five-day Bhim Jyoti Utsav ahead of B R Ambedkar's birth anniversary

The event began with the lighting of the ceremonial 'Bhim Jyoti', followed by tributes to Ambedkar. Cabinet Minister Ravindra Indraj Singh, senior officials and a large number of citizens attended the programme, according to a statement released here.

Gupta also flagged off a walkathon to promote awareness about equality and later visited the venue, where more than 50 stalls set up by various departments showcased government welfare schemes and public initiatives.

Addressing the gathering, the chief minister said the Constitution was not merely a legal document but a guarantee of dignity and rights, especially for those at the margins.

She described Ambedkar's life as an enduring example of commitment to social justice and urged people to follow his ideals in everyday life.

Calling the festival a "people's movement", Gupta said activities such as quizzes, workshops and art exhibitions planned over the five days would help sensitise youth and students about their constitutional rights and duties.

She reiterated the government's commitment to empowering marginalised communities.

Singh said the initiative aimed to spread awareness and take Ambedkar's ideas to every section of society.

He highlighted steps taken for the upliftment of underprivileged communities, including schemes for girls' education and financial support, adding that efforts were being made to ensure benefits reach all sections, including Dalit settlements.

The festival, being held from April 10 to 14 at a specially developed venue along Kartavya Path, features a curated gallery on 299 eminent personalities, presenting their contributions through digital and interactive formats, it stated.

An exhibition tracing key milestones in Ambedkar's life from his early years to his role in drafting the Constitution has also been set up to highlight his work for social justice. It references organisations such as 'Mooknayak' and 'Bahishkrit Hitakarini Sabha', along with significant historical developments, the statement said.

A 'Constitution Fair' at the venue has drawn visitors with its interactive digital timeline and displays on government schemes, including scholarships, pensions and skill development programmes, as per statement.

Cultural performances are also part of the event. The opening day featured musical and folk presentations, including a wheelchair dance by specially-abled children, conveying a message of inclusion, it read.

Programmes such as qawwalis, street plays and Ambedkarite folk music will be held at the India Gate lawns from April 12 to 14, as part of efforts to spread awareness about social justice among a wider audience, it added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.