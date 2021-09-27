Delhi CM Kejriwal launches one-stop app for tourists

The Delhi government on Monday launched a mobile phone app, “Dekho Meri Dilli”, that will act as a one-stop centre for tourism related information and tickets to all major tourist spots in Delhi, including popular market places and eateries.

The app, built by the Delhi government’s tourism department, was launched by chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday on the occasion of World Tourism Day.

The “Dekho Meri Dilli” app offers six unique ways to discover Delhi and helps one plan a city tour ranging from half a day to six days. It also provides access to Google Maps to the required destination, and lists public and paid toilet facilities nearest to the user.

After launching the application, Kejriwal said the app has been created with the intention of making tourists stay longer in the city and spend more on various businesses.

“This app will be extremely useful to all those who come to Delhi from across the world. Delhi is a historical city, but it is also very modern and technologically driven. If anyone wants to understand the history of this country, they cannot do that without visiting Delhi. Delhi boasts of amazing food, engaging entertainment and the most revered monuments. But until the launch of this app, we lacked information about all of these. Every information about tourism in Delhi will be available on this app in an organised, user-friendly, and effective manner,” Kejriwal said.

Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, who is also the city’s tourism minister, said at present, people or tourists visiting Delhi stay in the capital for an average of 1.5 days. He said the Delhi government aims to increase the average stay of tourists to about 2.5 days.

Sisodia said, “The average time that a tourist spends in Delhi is 1.5 days. It seems like a small period of time but those who work in the tourism sector would know how much effort goes into everything. We hope to increase this (average stay) to 2.5 days. Secondly, those who come to see Delhi, the government will provide them with all possible options to travel. Thirdly, for the locals in Delhi, who want to spend weekends in and around the city, we wish to give them options and make their experience of travelling and enjoying in Delhi better.”

Senior officials of the tourism department said the app has a unique feature that allows one to browse the list of monuments, eateries, entertainment and recreational sites within a 5km radius of the user’s location.

“The app also has information about the nearest public conveniences around the user. This is a first-of-its-kind app in India; only a few cities in developed countries have such apps. We hope that sectors such as food and beverages, and entertainment and hospitality will immensely grow because of this app. With an increase in the scale of tourism in Delhi, we’ll also see a rise in the economy and job offerings,” the chief minister said.

The app also has the Google Lens feature integrated into it which allows one to look at Delhi through the Lens. It also has a “Delhi Darshan” video integrated in it, the government later said in a press statement.