Delhi CM Kejriwal says city law, order in turmoil; Police disagree

Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said Delhi’s law and order situation is in “serious turmoil” and demanded Union home minister Amit Shah and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal take action, in comments that came after an eight-year-old girl was murdered and a teenage boy stabbed in two separate cases in Delhi’s Patparganj and Kalkaji areas.

“Deeply concerned by the murder of a 8-yr-old girl in Khichripur & attack on a 17-yr-old boy in Kalkaji. Delhi’’s law and order situation is in a serious turmoil, I appeal to Hon’’ble Home Minister & Lt. Gov (Lieutenant Governor) to take appropriate action to address the situation,” Kejriwal said in a tweet.

Disagreeing with the Delhi chief minister’s tweet, the deputy commissioner of police (east), Deepak Yadav on Saturday evening responded: “We reaffirm our commitment to professional investigation and extending the best support to the aggrieved family.” In an attached statement, the DCP said a special investigative team headed by the additional DCP (east) had been formed to probe the matter.

Earlier this month, during their annual press conference, Delhi police pointed out that crimes such as murder, extortion and those against women, reduced in 2020 over 2019. The data showed that cases of rape, molestation, and attacks on women declined.

Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia met the family of the deceased girl in Khichripur. He assured the family the case would be tried in a fast-track court and that best lawyers would be engaged to ensure death penalty to the guilty.

Delhi BJP President Adesh Gupta also met the family of the girl. “The BJP stands by the family in this hour of grief. I have spoken to the area DCP and urged him to make the family feel safe and ensure that the child’s murderer is tried in the fast-track court,” he said.

The minor girl was abducted from Khichripur and a complaint was lodged by her parents at Kalyanpuri police station. The body of the girl was recovered from Modinagar in Uttar Pradesh on Friday, police said.

The four who kidnapped the girl for ransom and killed her were arrested, they said.

In another incident, a 17-year-old boy was beaten and stabbed for allegedly trying to stop five persons, including two juveniles, from stalking his sister and harassing her. The incident happened in the Kalkaji area, near a school.

The injured boy, a resident of Kalkaji, was taken to AIIMS Trauma Centre, the police said.

AAP Kalkaji MLA Atishi met the family of the boy who she said was stable and recovering.

“Neither women nor school-going children are safe under BJP’s Delhi Police. A girl was molested by some men just 100 metres away from the police station as she was returning from school and her brother was stabbed when he tried to save her. Law and order situation in the entire city is crumbling; criminals think that they can kill anyone and they will not face any punishment,” Atishi said.

The Delhi Commission of Women (DCW) on Saturday issued a notice to the Police in connection with the attack on the 17-year-old boy.