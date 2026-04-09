Delhi CM, LG inspect Yamuna ghats, restoration works

New Delhi:

Delhi lieutenant governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu and Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta visit the Vasudev Ghat on Wednesday. (Vipin Kumar/HT photo)

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Lieutenant governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu and chief minister Rekha Gupta, inspected the Vasudev Ghat and Yamuna Bazar Ghat on Tuesday, reviewing sanitation, infrastructure and ongoing works linked to Yamuna rejuvenation. According to officials, the visit aimed at assessing preparedness ahead of the summer and monsoon seasons, while reviewing the progress of Yamuna’s restoration.

During the inspection, officials noted that Vasudev Ghat developed by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) was an eco-friendly public space, while Yamuna Bazar Ghat needed further development.

The LG directed agencies to timely rejuvenate the entire floodplain stretch from Palla to Kalindi Kunj. He called for coordinated efforts from multiple agencies including the Irrigation and Flood Control Department (I&FC), the Delhi Jal Board (DJB), Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

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{{^usCountry}} “Yamuna rejuvenation and curbing air pollution, water shortage and flooding are non-negotiable priorities,” Sandhu said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Yamuna rejuvenation and curbing air pollution, water shortage and flooding are non-negotiable priorities,” Sandhu said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The chief minister said the Delhi government has prioritised Yamuna cleaning as part of its environmental agenda. She reiterated that the government allocated ₹22,236 crore–over 21%– in the Green Budget for 2026-27 for sewage treatment and desilting. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The chief minister said the Delhi government has prioritised Yamuna cleaning as part of its environmental agenda. She reiterated that the government allocated ₹22,236 crore–over 21%– in the Green Budget for 2026-27 for sewage treatment and desilting. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Making Yamuna clean is not just a project but a firm commitment of the government. We are ensuring that there are no financial constraints in executing the same,” Gupta said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Making Yamuna clean is not just a project but a firm commitment of the government. We are ensuring that there are no financial constraints in executing the same,” Gupta said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Directing officials to remove encroachments from the floodplains, Gupta emphasised focusing on desilting, ensuring smoother water flow, and addressing waterlogging hotspots. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Directing officials to remove encroachments from the floodplains, Gupta emphasised focusing on desilting, ensuring smoother water flow, and addressing waterlogging hotspots. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Officials said that Sandhu and Gupta were briefed on the ongoing projects, including floodplain restoration from Wazirabad to Okhla, development of greenways, wetland conservation, biodiversity enhancement and deployment of machines for river cleaning. Plans for walking and cycling tracks, plantation drives and preservation of natural water channels were also reviewed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials said that Sandhu and Gupta were briefed on the ongoing projects, including floodplain restoration from Wazirabad to Okhla, development of greenways, wetland conservation, biodiversity enhancement and deployment of machines for river cleaning. Plans for walking and cycling tracks, plantation drives and preservation of natural water channels were also reviewed. {{/usCountry}}

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