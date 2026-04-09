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Delhi CM, LG inspect Yamuna ghats, restoration works

According to officials, the visit aimed at assessing preparedness ahead of the summer and monsoon seasons, while reviewing the progress of Yamuna’s restoration.

Published on: Apr 09, 2026 04:16 am IST
By Snehil Sinha
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New Delhi:

Delhi lieutenant governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu and Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta visit the Vasudev Ghat on Wednesday. (Vipin Kumar/HT photo)

Lieutenant governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu and chief minister Rekha Gupta, inspected the Vasudev Ghat and Yamuna Bazar Ghat on Tuesday, reviewing sanitation, infrastructure and ongoing works linked to Yamuna rejuvenation. According to officials, the visit aimed at assessing preparedness ahead of the summer and monsoon seasons, while reviewing the progress of Yamuna’s restoration.

During the inspection, officials noted that Vasudev Ghat developed by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) was an eco-friendly public space, while Yamuna Bazar Ghat needed further development.

The LG directed agencies to timely rejuvenate the entire floodplain stretch from Palla to Kalindi Kunj. He called for coordinated efforts from multiple agencies including the Irrigation and Flood Control Department (I&FC), the Delhi Jal Board (DJB), Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

 
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