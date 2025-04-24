Delhi CM, navy pays tribute to deceased officer at IGI Airport

New Delhi Delhi CM Rekha Gupta salutes the mortal remains of late Lt Vinay Narwal. (HT Photo)

The mortal remains of 26-year-old naval officer lieutenant Vinay Narwal, who was among the 26 people killed in the terror attack at Kashmir’s Pahalgam on Tuesday, reached the Indira Gandhi International Terminal on Wednesday, when officers and dignitaries, including Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta, paid tribute.

As the Indian Navy chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi laid a wreath on the coffin containing the mortal remains, a naval officer present at the spot told HT, “We will have a procedural navy ceremony for the Lieutenant. His body will then be taken to Karnal… It’s a huge loss for us.”

Barely able to stand, sobbing uncontrollably and hugging the coffin was Himanshi Narwal, Vinay Narwal’s widow. They married on April 16 and were visiting Baisaran Valley, when the incident took place.

Standing near the coffin, she said, “He was the best man and I pray his soul rests in peace. It’s because of him that the world is still surviving. We will make him proud in every way... Jai Hind.”

In attendance for the ceremony were CM Rekha Gupta, Delhi power minister Ashish Sood and members of the Delhi unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party. CM Gupta, Sood and Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva also laid a wreath on the coffin.

Sood, in a post on X, said, “The pain of losing loved ones in the terrorist attack in Pahalgam is felt by every Indian. This grief is so profound that it cannot be expressed in words.... heartfelt tributes were paid to the brave officer of the Indian Navy, Lieutenant Vinay Narwal Ji. In this hour of sorrow, the entire nation stands with the grieving families.May God grant peace to the brave soul and give the family members the strength to bear this unbearable loss.”

The Indian Navy, in a post on X, said: “Adm Dinesh K Tripathi, #CNS, and all Personnel of the Indian Navy are shocked and deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Lt Vinay Narwal who fell to the dastardly terror attack in Pahalgam. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family during this moment of unimaginable grief.”

“The Government of India stands with the families of the deceased in this time of crisis and will provide all possible support to help them rebuild their lives,” Gupta said.

Sachdeva on Wednesday announced the cancellation of all previously scheduled political programmes of the Delhi BJP till Thursday.