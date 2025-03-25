Menu Explore
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta presents one lakh crore “historic budget” for 2025-26

ByPTI
Mar 25, 2025 12:14 PM IST

Calling it a “historic Budget,” Gupta emphasised that the era of “corruption and inefficiency” was over, with the government doubling capital expenditure to ₹28,000 crore

Delhi Chief Minister and Finance Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday presented the Budget for the financial year 2025-26 with an outlay of one lakh crore, marking a 31.5 per cent increase from the previous year.

(PTI photo)
(PTI photo)

Calling it a “historic Budget,” Gupta emphasized that the era of “corruption and inefficiency” was over, with the government doubling capital expenditure to 28,000 crore.

This increased spending will be directed towards infrastructure development, including roads, sewer systems, and water supply.

The Budget focuses on ten key areas, including electricity, roads, water, and connectivity. The Delhi government has allocated 1,000 crore for improved transport links within Delhi-NCR.

Also Read: Delhi budget 2025: CM Rekha Gupta presents 'historic' 1 lakh crore budget | Key announcements

In a welfare measure, 5,100 crore has been earmarked to provide 2,500 per month to eligible women. Additionally, 2,144 crore has been allocated for the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, aiming to strengthen healthcare services in the capital.

This Budget is the first presented by a BJP-led government in Delhi in over 26 years, following the party’s victory over the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in last month’s Assembly elections.

