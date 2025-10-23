Delhi CM says govt will withdraw cases filed during Chhath Puja in 2021

New Delhi

Chief minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday said that the government will withdraw cases filed against devotees during Chhath Puja in 2021 over law and order issues, and said that the festival will be celebrated on its grandest scale in the capital by erecting over 1,000 ghats across the city.

Speaking at the Delhi Secretariat, Gupta said 17 model ghats were being developed along the Yamuna, from Palla in the north to Kalindi Kunj in the south, each equipped with tents, toilets, drinking water facilities and lighting. Each district will have at least one model ghat, while cultural programmes in Bhojpuri and Maithili will be hosted at 200 ghats.

“The earlier government imposed restrictions on people’s faith, but our government respects it. In 2021, the previous government filed cases against devotees celebrating Chhath. We will withdraw all such cases against Chhath devotees. Just as Delhi made history this Diwali by hosting a spectacular drone show and deepotsav at Kartavya Path, this year’s Chhath Puja will also be both divine and grand. Delhi is no longer just the political capital of India; it is fast becoming the capital of faith,” Gupta said.

“Chhath Puja is not merely a festival; it is a reflection of Delhi’s faith and culture. Last year, Chhath was organised at 929 ghats; this time, over 1,000 committees have already sought permission to celebrate and any requests still coming in are also being processed,” Gupta said.

During the Chhath Puja in 2021, entry of devotees into the river was banned in Delhi due to the Covid-19 pandemic, due to which barricades were placed at the Yamuna Ghat. However, groups of devotees and political leaders had broken through the barricades and violated the curbs. Festive congregations were banned at the site and violators were booked under Section 188 (disobedience of an order duly promulgated by a public servant) of the Indian Penal Code.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) helmed the government when the cases were filed. In a statement on Wednesday, it said, “Police comes under the BJP; its they who filed false cases... it’s election time in Bihar, they are doing drama to get vote of Purvanchalis.”

On the occasion, the CM also announced that the government launched a cleanliness drive at ghats, with MPs, MLAs and councillors overseeing preparations in their constituencies. Gupta, accompanied by development and tourism minister Kapil Mishra, said this year’s arrangements will “surpass previous ones, both in scale and inclusivity”.

Environment minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa visited the ITO Chhath Ghat to review the ongoing cleaning and preparation work, and also took part in the cleanliness drive. Similarly, MP Manoj Tiwari and minister Ravinder Indraj also oversaw cleanliness drives along the ghats.

Officials said arrangements for medical vans, sanitation staff, and mobile toilets are being finalised at most sites, with floral decorations and grand entry gates planned to welcome devotees who will visit to offer evening and morning arghyas, to the setting and rising sun, on October 27 and 28.