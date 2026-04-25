...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Delhi CM takes stock of heat prep

Delhi's CM Rekha Gupta reviewed the Heat Wave Action Plan 2026, ensuring water access, hospital readiness, and awareness campaigns to combat heat risks.

Published on: Apr 25, 2026 03:04 am IST
By Jasjeev Gandhiok
Advertisement

New Delhi

Visitors to the Red Fort shield themselves from the heat. (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

Amid isolated heatwave conditions in Delhi, chief minister Rekha Gupta took stock of the city’s preparedness under its “Heat Wave Action Plan 2026” at the secretariat. She directed adequate drinking water to be made available at public places, setting up of “cool rooms” at hospitals and ORS to be made accessible at major public locations, including schools.

The CM, seeking compliance with guidelines by schools, posted on X: “Every school is being asked to ensure safe drinking water, designated nodal officers and all necessary preventive measures for students. Parents are requested to send children in light cotton clothing, remain connected with class WhatsApp groups and immediately report any concern to the school administration.”

In the meeting, the CM also directed that all hospitals ensure adequate bed capacity for heat-related cases and that every ambulance IS equipped with facilities to handle heat emergencies.

“Additionally, 174 medical officers and ASHA workers have been trained to handle heat-related illnesses, and 330 ambulances have been kept on standby for emergency response,” an official said during the meeting with the CM.

The Delhi Police has installed over 11,000 air coolers and more than 1,900 water coolers, while the traffic police are carrying out large-scale distribution of ORS packets.

For construction workers, the CM reiterated that working hours should be suitably modified to avoid exposure to peak afternoon heat. “Employers have been instructed to mandatorily provide shaded areas, rest breaks, drinking water and ORS at work sites to safeguard workers from the adverse effects of extreme heat,” an official said.

 
drinking water
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
Home / Cities / Delhi / Delhi CM takes stock of heat prep
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.