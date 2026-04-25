Delhi CM takes stock of heat prep

New Delhi

Visitors to the Red Fort shield themselves from the heat. (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

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Amid isolated heatwave conditions in Delhi, chief minister Rekha Gupta took stock of the city’s preparedness under its “Heat Wave Action Plan 2026” at the secretariat. She directed adequate drinking water to be made available at public places, setting up of “cool rooms” at hospitals and ORS to be made accessible at major public locations, including schools.

The CM, seeking compliance with guidelines by schools, posted on X: “Every school is being asked to ensure safe drinking water, designated nodal officers and all necessary preventive measures for students. Parents are requested to send children in light cotton clothing, remain connected with class WhatsApp groups and immediately report any concern to the school administration.”

In the meeting, the CM also directed that all hospitals ensure adequate bed capacity for heat-related cases and that every ambulance IS equipped with facilities to handle heat emergencies.

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{{^usCountry}} “The CM also called for a comprehensive citywide awareness campaign to educate residents on preventive measures. Schools have been instructed to introduce a ‘water bell’ to prompt students to drink water at regular intervals and prevent dehydration,” said an official. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The CM also called for a comprehensive citywide awareness campaign to educate residents on preventive measures. Schools have been instructed to introduce a ‘water bell’ to prompt students to drink water at regular intervals and prevent dehydration,” said an official. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The CM directed officials to ensure the orderly functioning of water tankers, water coolers and water ATMs across the city. “Adequate arrangements for shade and drinking water for animals and birds must be ensured,” Gupta said, following the meeting. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The CM directed officials to ensure the orderly functioning of water tankers, water coolers and water ATMs across the city. “Adequate arrangements for shade and drinking water for animals and birds must be ensured,” Gupta said, following the meeting. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Delhi’s Heat Action Plan 2026 is being implemented through the DDMA, which is coordinating efforts across multiple departments in collaboration with more than 17 knowledge partners, including NGOs, officials said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Delhi’s Heat Action Plan 2026 is being implemented through the DDMA, which is coordinating efforts across multiple departments in collaboration with more than 17 knowledge partners, including NGOs, officials said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Officials said that 339 health centres across Delhi have been equipped with ORS, ice packs and essential heat-related supplies, while over 30 hospitals now have dedicated “cool rooms”. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials said that 339 health centres across Delhi have been equipped with ORS, ice packs and essential heat-related supplies, while over 30 hospitals now have dedicated “cool rooms”. {{/usCountry}}

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“Additionally, 174 medical officers and ASHA workers have been trained to handle heat-related illnesses, and 330 ambulances have been kept on standby for emergency response,” an official said during the meeting with the CM.

The Delhi Police has installed over 11,000 air coolers and more than 1,900 water coolers, while the traffic police are carrying out large-scale distribution of ORS packets.

For construction workers, the CM reiterated that working hours should be suitably modified to avoid exposure to peak afternoon heat. “Employers have been instructed to mandatorily provide shaded areas, rest breaks, drinking water and ORS at work sites to safeguard workers from the adverse effects of extreme heat,” an official said.

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