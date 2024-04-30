Delhi cop attacked with glass tumbler while trying to challan 3 men

A Delhi Traffic Police constable posted in Uttam Nagar in west Delhi was attacked with a glass tumbler on Sunday evening when he tried to challan three men riding a scooter, police officers said. Police were posted near the Nawada Metro station on Sunday when they spotted three men on a scooter riding without a helmet. (Representational image)

Police said two of the three men, identified as Ankush Kumar, 26, and Aman Kumar, 28, have been arrested, while the third man — identified only by his first name, Deepanshu, managed to escape on the scooter.

Giving details of the case, officers said that assistant sub inspector Ram Avtar and constable Ratan Singh were posted near the Nawada Metro station on Sunday when they spotted three men on a scooter riding without a helmet travelling from the Dwarka Mor side at around 6.45pm. The two policemen stopped the vehicle, but the men started arguing with them.

“The argument turned violent and they started beating the policemen. One of the accused picked up a glass tumbler from a street vendor’s cart and hit constable Ratan Singh,” an officer aware of the matter said, on condition of anonymity.

Meanwhile, other policemen deployed nearby reached the spot and managed to apprehend Ankush and Aman, but Deepanshu managed to escape on the scooter.

The injured constable was taken to a city hospital where he was given treatment and later discharged.

Police said that a case under Indian Penal Code sections 186 (obstruct public person in discharge of duties), 353 (assault to deter public servant from discharge of duties), 332 (causing hurt to pubic person to deter from discharge of duty), 427 (causing mischief), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention) was registered at the Uttam Nagar police station.

“Teams are looking for the third suspect,” the officer said.