Head constable robs 80 lakh, gold from Delhi police special cell evidence room

In one of the most serious internal security breaches in the recent past, a head constable with the Delhi Police was arrested on Sunday for allegedly stealing ₹80 lakh in cash and two boxes of gold from the malkhana of the Special Cell’s anti-terror unit at Lodhi Road — a facility that stores evidence from major terror, arms, and money laundering cases. (Representational image)

The accused, head constable Khurshid, had been second in command at the malkhana and allegedly struck twice within the past 45 days. Emboldened by how easily he was able to execute his first theft, he returned for a second round on Saturday.

Police said he used his seniority in the malkhana management team and managed to get a duplicate key made and used his knowledge of the malkhana’s operations to avoid detection.

Investigators now suspect he may have stolen more than twice during his 18-month tenure and are conducting a full audit of the evidence storage unit.

But his luck ran out on Saturday only because he left the storeroom door open, alerting staff when they arrived in the morning.

To be sure, the facility, located inside the fortified Lodhi Road office of the Special Cell, is protected by a three-tier security system — including personnel from the Nagaland Police at entry points, armed Special Cell guards inside, and constant surveillance. Despite this, Khurshid managed to enter the premises unnoticed.

A senior Special Cell officer, requesting anonymity, said that Saturday’s theft took place between 2 and 3 am.

Investigators privy to the case details, asking not to be identified, said that Khurshid was earlier posted with the Special Cell and was transferred to Northeast district police on May 24.

“Khurshid walked in when most staffers were away. Since the outer security and Nagaland Police weren’t informed of his transfer, they didn’t question his entry. He accessed the storeroom using the duplicate keys, and the malkhana in-charge wasn’t present — either asleep or away. Khurshid had free rein to steal large bundles of cash and nearly empty two boxes of gold jewellery,” the officer said.

“But while leaving, he appears to have rushed and forgot to lock the door. The open door was discovered Saturday morning, triggering a review of records. That’s when the theft came to light,” the officer cited above added.

Despite the seriousness of the crime and the high value of the alleged theft – at least ₹80 lakh in cash in addition to two boxes of gold – the Special Cell did not inform the Police Control Room or notify South district police, instead registering an FIR at its own station and launching an internal probe. Officers discovered the scale of the theft only after analysing CCTV footage and revisiting staff transfer orders.

The second investigating officer cited above said that Khurshid had served with the Special Cell’s Northern Range (NDR) unit from 2024 until his recent transfer.

During that time, he was appointed assistant to the malkhana in-charge.

“He made a copy of the keys, then conducted the first theft about a month ago, taking items that had been stored for long and were not linked to active court proceedings. After that, he requested a transfer, which was approved — likely without raising suspicion. Once he was posted out, he struck again barely a week later to steal more,” the officer said.

“Records were checked, CCTVs were analysed, transfer orders were checked and it was found that a man was seen leaving the office early on Saturday. He was traced and arrested from his posting in the police’s Northeast district,” said a second officer.

On Saturday, staff assumed he was collecting case property — a routine activity in a 24x7 facility like the malkhana. Only when the door was discovered ajar and valuables were found missing did the extent of the breach become clear. Khurshid was identified through CCTV footage, arrested, and sent to police remand after confessing.

Police are now investigating the involvement of other personnel who recently sought transfers from the unit. “It’s possible others were either complicit or aware of what was happening. Their roles are being scrutinised,” the officer said.

Senior officers in the Delhi Police have ordered the Special Cell to submit a detailed report on the security lapse. “Legal and departmental action is being initiated against those responsible for allowing such a serious breach to occur under their watch,” a third senior officer said.