Delhi court asks for police report as complaint seeks F.I.R. against CM Gupta

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Saturday sought a status report from Delhi Police on a complaint seeking registration of an FIR against chief minister Rekha Gupta over remarks she allegedly made “comparing Delhi government officials to Hanuman.”

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta (@gupta_rekha X)

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Additional chief judicial magistrate Ashwani Panwar of Rouse Avenue Courts directed the station house officer of Kashmere Gate police station to file the report. The matter will next be heard on October 15.

The order was passed on a complaint filed by one Ram Niwas Sharma, under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), pertaining to examination of a complainant after a magistrate’s cognisance, read with an application under Section 175(3) of the BNSS pertaining to a magistrate’s power to direct an FIR.

Sharma has sought action against Gupta over remarks allegedly made on September 23, 2025, during an official government programme for the commencement of DTC bus services from Delhi to Baraut in Uttar Pradesh. The programme was held at Kashmere Gate ISBT.

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{{^usCountry}} According to the complaint, while addressing government officials and the public, Gupta compared Delhi government officials to Hanuman, saying they remember their powers only when their “tail” is set on fire, and otherwise, forget about them. The complaint states that Gupta made the remarks while purportedly admonishing government officials for not working systematically. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the complaint, while addressing government officials and the public, Gupta compared Delhi government officials to Hanuman, saying they remember their powers only when their “tail” is set on fire, and otherwise, forget about them. The complaint states that Gupta made the remarks while purportedly admonishing government officials for not working systematically. {{/usCountry}}

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Sharma has contended that the remarks warranted registration of an FIR and sought action against the chief minister.

The court, after hearing the complainant and perusing the record, directed the SHO of Kashmere Gate police station to submit a status report. The order also directs that a copy of the order, along with the complaint and its annexures, be sent to the SHO for compliance.