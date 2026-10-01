CM Rekha Gupta launches app to enlist citizens in Delhi Yamuna cleanliness drive
The app was launched at Delhi University’s Sports Complex under the government’s Seva Sankalp Campaign. Registration on the app also began on Thursday.
Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday launched a mobile application to enlist citizens in the Yamuna cleanliness drive, aiming to turn river conservation into a public campaign.
The app --- “Main Bhi Yamuna Prahari” --- was launched at Delhi University’s Sports Complex under the government’s Seva Sankalp Campaign. Registration on the app also began on Thursday.
Encouraging students, teachers and social organisations to register, Gupta said thousands of students from 30 DU colleges will pledge for the cleanliness and conservation of the Yamuna on October 18.
“Cleaning the Yamuna is not only the government’s responsibility. The active participation of every citizen, particularly the youth, is essential to turn this campaign into a people’s movement,” Gupta said.
Union minister of state Harsh Malhotra said over ₹3,000 crore had been allocated for cleaning the Yamuna. He said projects were being undertaken to prevent drains from discharging into the river and to treat sewage.
He added that the tender process for setting up sewage treatment plants at the outfalls of 22 major drains flowing into the Yamuna has been completed, while construction has begun at 12 locations.
Gupta said government interventions alone would not be sufficient to address the river’s pollution and called for changes in citizens’ everyday practices. Immersion of puja material, flowers, garlands, damaged idols and other items in the river added to the pollution burden, she said.
The chief minister urged students to take the campaign’s message beyond their campuses and into their families and communities, saying young people could contribute through technology, innovation and public participation.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSaloni Bhatia
Saloni Bhatia is a journalist with over 15 years of experience in reporting and storytelling, with a strong focus on the Delhi government and political developments in the Capital. Over the years, she has closely tracked policy decisions, governance issues, and political shifts. She started off as an entertainment journalist but then moved to covering beats like crime and education. Her experience on the crime beat helped her develop an eye for detail and accuracy, while education reporting allowed her to explore policy impact on students, teachers and institutions. Outside the newsroom, she enjoys reading both fiction and non-fiction. She also has a keen interest in watching Bollywood films.Read More
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