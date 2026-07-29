Delhi court asks IHBAS to set panel for Assembly breach accused

A Delhi court has directed the Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences (IHBAS) to set up a medical board to assess whether the accused in the Delhi Assembly security breach case was of “unsound mind” and therefore incapable of defending himself during trial.

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The direction was issued by Additional Sessions Judge Ankur Jain of Tis Hazari Courts on Monday after the accused’s counsel Anshul Shukla informed the court that the 37-year-old was suffering from bipolar disorder and moved an application under the Mental Healthcare Act, seeking the constitution of a medical board to evaluate his mental condition.

The judge ordered that the accused be produced before the IHBAS director whenever required for the purpose of the examination.

Allowing the application, the court directed the IHBAS director to constitute a board comprising specialists, as mandated under the MH Act.

The court observed that the medical records submitted by the defence had already been verified by the investigating officer. It also noted that the prosecution did not object to the request for the constitution of a medical board.

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{{^usCountry}} The judge further directed that a copy of the order be sent to the IHBAS director for necessary compliance and instructed the investigating officer to ensure that the medical board is constituted and that the accused is examined. The matter has now been listed for further proceedings on August 11. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The judge further directed that a copy of the order be sent to the IHBAS director for necessary compliance and instructed the investigating officer to ensure that the medical board is constituted and that the accused is examined. The matter has now been listed for further proceedings on August 11. {{/usCountry}}

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According to the prosecution, the accused allegedly drove his SUV into the Delhi Legislative Assembly complex on April 6, 2026, crashing through one of the entry gates and injuring a security guard posted there.

Police claimed that the accused, who was alone inside the vehicle, drove deep inside the Assembly premises and stopped near the Speaker’s office, placing a flower bouquet and a marigold garland outside before leaving the premises. Following initial police interrogation, he was remanded to judicial custody.

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Police alleged that the Uttar Pradesh-registered SUV, bearing a registration from Pilibhit, approached the Assembly complex from the Delhi University side at around 2 pm, took a sharp turn towards Gate No. 2, broke through the boom barriers and entered the premises.