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Delhi court convicts man for rape on pretext of marriage

Delhi court convicts man for rape on pretext of marriage

Published on: Apr 14, 2026 02:08 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, : A Delhi court has convicted a man for repeatedly raping a woman after luring her into a relationship with the false assurance of marriage, saying that the assurance was "false" and driven by "clandestine motives to satisfy his lust".

Delhi court convicts man for rape on pretext of marriage

Additional Sessions Judge Kapil Kumar was hearing a case against Mohit Rajpal, who was accused of having physical relations with a woman on the pretext of marriage and said that such consent cannot be considered legally valid.

In an order dated April 9, the court said, "It is proved that the promise of marriage extended by the accused to prosecutrix was a false promise to marriage and made with clandestine motives to satisfy his lust without having any intention to honour the same since inception".

According to the prosecution, the accused established physical relations with the woman from 2016 to 2018 by falsely assuring her of marriage. A case was registered against the accused under IPC Sections 376 , 377 , 313 and 506 .

Rejecting the defence argument that the relationship was consensual, the court held that consent obtained on a false promise of marriage does not amount to free consent.

The accused had denied the allegations, claiming that the relationship was consensual and that he had been falsely implicated.

He also alleged that the woman attempted to extort money from him.

However, the court found the prosecutrix's version consistent and reliable.

"It is also proved on record that the accused had specific knowledge that the prosecutrix consented to physical relations with him because of a misconception in her mind for the reason for the promise of marriage extended to her by him," the court said.

The court acquitted the accused of other charges under Sections 377, 313 and 506 IPC but convicted him for repeated rape. It then listed the matter for a later date to hear arguments on the quantum of the sentence.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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