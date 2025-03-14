Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Mar 14, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Delhi court dismisses man’s suit seeking compensation from lawyer

ByArnabjit Sur
Mar 14, 2025 05:20 AM IST

The court said that the complainant could have hired another lawyer instead of belatedly alleging harassment

A Delhi court has dismissed a civil suit by a man seeking compensation from a lawyer for alleged misrepresentation, observing that dissatisfaction with legal strategy does not amount to a client’s mental harassment.

The ruling bolsters a 2021 Supreme Court observation noting a growing tendency of clients alleging negligence from lawyers in cases that don’t go in a client’s favour.
The ruling bolsters a 2021 Supreme Court observation noting a growing tendency of clients alleging negligence from lawyers in cases that don’t go in a client’s favour.

The judgment, delivered by senior civil judge Anuradha Jindal of the Saket Court on March 7, stated, “Legal representation inherently involves strategic decision-making, and an advocate’s approach may not always align with the expectations of a client. Such differences do not amount to harassment or mental agony in the legal sense.”

The court added that the complainant could have hired another lawyer instead of belatedly alleging harassment.

The ruling bolsters a 2021 Supreme Court observation noting a growing tendency of clients alleging negligence from lawyers in cases that don’t go in a client’s favour.

While refusing to condone a delay of 534 days in filing an appeal, the bench of the apex court, comprising Justice JB Pardiwala and Justice R Mahadevan, noted that a tendency was observed where clients blame the delay in a case on advocates, accusing them of negligence.

The bench stated that a client should equally be aware of judicial proceedings pending in the court and not solely accuse the advocate of being careless.

In 2024, a Supreme Court bench of Justices Bela M Trivedi and Pankaj Mithal, overturned an order passed by the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum in 2019, which held that services given by lawyers comes under the purview of the Consumer Protection Act, 2019.

In the instance matter, the case was filed by Shishir Chand, who sought 97,500 in damages and legal costs, alleging professional misconduct by lawyer TV George in handling a medical negligence case regarding his late brother. Chand’s brother had died of cardiac arrest in Jamshedpur in 2011 after allegedly being misdiagnosed at Tata Main Hospital.

Alleging inefficient treatment by the doctor, the complainant moved the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) in January 2013.

During the course of the proceedings, Chand apparently grew dissatisfied with George’s approach and discontinued his services in 2016, accusing him of mishandling the case and having a conflict of interest due to previous representation of Tata Steel.

The dispute centred on Chand’s insistence that George base his legal strategy on the doctor’s allegedly fake credentials, which George refused due to lack of conclusive proof.

On this aspect, the 68-page judgment noted that the decision this was a professional judgment call and could not be labelled negligence. “The decision to refrain from making such an allegation without conclusive proof was a professional judgement, which cannot retrospectively be labelled as negligence,” the court said.

It also dismissed Chand’s claims of conflict of interest, stating that there was no evidence to suggest George’s previous work with Tata Steel had compromised the case.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 14, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On