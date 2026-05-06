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Delhi court frames charges against ex-railway supplier in CBI case

Delhi court frames charges against ex-railway supplier in CBI case

Published on: May 06, 2026 06:10 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, A Delhi court has ordered framing corruption and conspiracy charges against a former railway supplier in a 2014 case registered by the CBI, setting the stage for trial.

Delhi court frames charges against ex-railway supplier in CBI case

The court, however, discharged a former employee of the supplier firm, saying there was nothing to show that he was part of the conspiracy and suspicion, however grave, cannot take the place of proof.

The CBI had registered a case in 2014 against R K Bhalotia, the former managing director of M/s Ridhi Sidhi Udyog Ltd, a West Bengal-based firm which was a supplier of brake shoes, brake blocks and related equipment to the Indian Railways; Joginder Pal Kohli, account assistant, Northern Railways; and Shyam Sundar Basak, who was an employee of M/s Ridhi Sidhi Udyog Ltd.

According to the charge sheet, Bhalotia had bribed Kohli for the early disbursement of payments against the bills raised by the company.

It said that forensics had matched Basak's handwriting on the bank deposit slip by which a bribe amount had been deposited in Kohli's bank account.

The court said that the investigating officer did not provide any other concrete material against Basak to show he had also conspired with his employer.

"Suspicion, however grave, cannot take the place of proof, and the prosecution cannot afford to rest its case in the realm of 'may be true' but has to upgrade it in the domain of 'must be true' in order to steer clear of any possible surmises or conjectures," the court had said while discharging him.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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