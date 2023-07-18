Brij Bhushan granted interim bail by Delhi court in alleged sexual harassment case

A Delhi court on Tuesday granted interim bail for two days to BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) MP Brijbhushan Sharan Singh and WFI official Vinod Tomar in the alleged sexual harassment case filed against them. The court has now listed the matter on July 20 for hearing arguments on the regular bail application. (ANI file photo)

Additional chief metropolitan magistrate Harjeet Singh Jaspal granted interim bail to the duo on a bail bond of ₹25,000 each, while agreeing to list the bail application for detailed arguments.

Advocate Rajeev Mohan along with advocate Rehan Khan, appearing for Singh and Tomar moved applications seeking bail on the ground that the chargesheet was filed without arrest.

Public prosecutor Atul Srivastava opposed the bail application.

The counsel for Singh and Tomar raised issues regarding allegations over media trial on basis of the chargesheet filed.

The court asked the counsel to move an appropriate application in this regard.

The court has now listed the matter on July 20 for hearing arguments on the regular bail application of Singh and Tomar.

The court had issued summons to the BJP MP on July 7, when the court took cognizance of the 1,599-page chargesheet filed by the Delhi Police.

In the chargesheet filed on June 15, Delhi Police had charged the six-time parliamentarian from Kaiserganj, Uttar Pradesh, under sections 354 (assault or criminal force with intent to outrage modesty), 354A (sexual harassment) and 354D (stalking).

A conviction under section 354 carries a maximum jail term of five years, three years under section 354A and three years under section 354D

The police had framed charges under sections 354, 354A, 109 (abetment) and 506 (criminal intimidation) IPC against Tomar.

A total of 108 witnesses were examined during the investigation out of which 15 had corroborated the allegations made against Singh and Tomar, the chargesheet said.

“Based upon the investigation carried out so far, it is established that Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh is liable to be prosecuted and punished for offences under sections 354, 354-A IPC”, the police submitted in the chargesheet.

The police had also pointed out that further supplementary chargesheet will also be filed in the case as forensic results of digital devices and analysis of CDRs (call data records) is also awaited.

The 66-year-old Singh is also facing another FIR by a minor, who later changed her statement before a magistrate.

On June 15, police had filed a 552-page cancellation report in the second FIR.

A cancellation report is filed in cases where no corroborative evidence is found against the accused by the investigating agency.

The court has sought response from the minor woman wrestler and her family over the cancellation report. This case has been listed for further hearing on August 1.

Top Indian wrestlers including Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia, and Vinesh Phogat held a protest for 38 days at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar demanding Singh’s arrest, until the police detained them for “violating law and order” on May 28 - the day the new Parliament was inaugurated.

The wrestlers suspended their protest after union minister Anurag Thakur assured them that a chargesheet will be filed by June 15 against Singh.

