 Delhi court issues production warrant for K Kavitha in ED’s sixth chargesheet | Latest News Delhi - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, May 29, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Delhi court issues production warrant for K Kavitha in ED’s sixth chargesheet

ByDeepankar Malviya
May 29, 2024 05:22 PM IST

The court noted that there are sufficient materials placed on record to proceed against the accused persons in the Delhi excise policy case

A Delhi court on Wednesday issued production warrants for Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K. Kavitha and co-accused Chanpreet Singh while taking cognizance of the sixth supplementary chargesheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in its money laundering probe related to the now-scrapped Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22.

BRS leader K Kavitha. (ANI File Photo)
BRS leader K Kavitha. (ANI File Photo)

Special judge Kaveri Baweja noted that there are sufficient materials placed on record to proceed against the accused persons — Kavitha, Chanpreet Singh, Arvind Singh, Damodar Sharma and Prince Kumar — and directed them to be physically present before the court.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The court issued production warrants to Kavitha and Chanpreet Singh, who are currently in judicial custody, and issued summons to Arvind Singh, Sharma and Kumar, who were chargesheeted without arrest in the case.

The federal probe agency had filed its sixth supplementary chargesheet on May 10.

Kavitha, 46, was initially apprehended by ED on March 15 in the money laundering case and was sent to judicial custody on March 26. ED has also referred to her as a key person in irregularities surrounding the excise policy. She was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on April 11, a few days after she was quizzed by them in Tihar jail.

She is one of the four high profile arrests made in the case including Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi’s former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) parliamentarian Sanjay Singh.

The court had also dismissed a bail application moved by her citing that prima facie her role appears to be that of a key conspirator in the entire conspiracy. She had also approached the Delhi high court seeking bail where the order on her bail application has been reserved.

Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Delhi. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Delhi / Delhi court issues production warrant for K Kavitha in ED’s sixth chargesheet
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 29, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On