Delhi court issues production warrant for K Kavitha in ED’s sixth chargesheet

A Delhi court on Wednesday issued production warrants for Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K. Kavitha and co-accused Chanpreet Singh while taking cognizance of the sixth supplementary chargesheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in its money laundering probe related to the now-scrapped Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22. BRS leader K Kavitha. (ANI File Photo)

Special judge Kaveri Baweja noted that there are sufficient materials placed on record to proceed against the accused persons — Kavitha, Chanpreet Singh, Arvind Singh, Damodar Sharma and Prince Kumar — and directed them to be physically present before the court.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The court issued production warrants to Kavitha and Chanpreet Singh, who are currently in judicial custody, and issued summons to Arvind Singh, Sharma and Kumar, who were chargesheeted without arrest in the case.

The federal probe agency had filed its sixth supplementary chargesheet on May 10.

Kavitha, 46, was initially apprehended by ED on March 15 in the money laundering case and was sent to judicial custody on March 26. ED has also referred to her as a key person in irregularities surrounding the excise policy. She was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on April 11, a few days after she was quizzed by them in Tihar jail.

She is one of the four high profile arrests made in the case including Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi’s former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) parliamentarian Sanjay Singh.

The court had also dismissed a bail application moved by her citing that prima facie her role appears to be that of a key conspirator in the entire conspiracy. She had also approached the Delhi high court seeking bail where the order on her bail application has been reserved.