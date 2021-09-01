Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi court may admit charge sheet in rape-murder case today
delhi news

Delhi court may admit charge sheet in rape-murder case today

The matter was to be taken up on Tuesday but it was not heard because of some procedural formalities.
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 01, 2021 05:06 AM IST
Earlier, on Saturday, the police filed a charge sheet naming four accused, including a priest, for the sexual assault and subsequent murder of the minor. (Representative image/HT Archive)

A Delhi court is likely to take cognisance of a charge sheet filed by the city police in the alleged gang rape and murder of a nine-year-old Dalit girl at a crematorium in Delhi Cantonment area, on Wednesday.

The matter was to be taken up on Tuesday but it was not heard because of some procedural formalities.

Earlier, on Saturday, the police filed a charge sheet naming four accused, including a priest, for the sexual assault and subsequent murder of the minor.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
delhi court issue
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Delhiwale: Here lies Akbar’s foster brother

14 of a online cheating syndicate arrested in Delhi Police crackdown on cyber crime

Over 260,000 register for undergraduate courses in Delhi University

Two snatchers behind ‘over 30 cases’ across Delhi arrested, say police
TRENDING TOPICS
Kabul Airport
Horoscope Today
Taliban
Gold Price
India Covid Cases
Nasser Hussain
Bengaluru Accident
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP