Delhi court may admit charge sheet in rape-murder case today

A Delhi court is likely to take cognisance of a charge sheet filed by the city police in the alleged gang rape and murder of a nine-year-old Dalit girl at a crematorium in Delhi Cantonment area, on Wednesday.

The matter was to be taken up on Tuesday but it was not heard because of some procedural formalities.

Earlier, on Saturday, the police filed a charge sheet naming four accused, including a priest, for the sexual assault and subsequent murder of the minor.

