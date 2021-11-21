Delhi Court pulls up police for ‘separate’ charge sheets in minor's rape case

A Delhi court has pulled up the city police for filing two separate charge sheets in the alleged rape case of a 14-year-old girl, remarking that “it is a big slap on the Delhi Police’s logo of “Shanti, Seva, Nyay”.

In a November 17 order, additional sessions judge Gaurav Rao called the investigation so far in the case a “mockery”.

“‘Nyay’ [justice] has been taken for a ride by them, twisted and warped as per their whims and fancies. If this continues, and the officials are not dealt with sternly, the public shall lose their faith in the police system. They have not only mocked the court and the judicial system but also abused their power qua the people they have pledged to serve and protect,” the court said.

During the previous hearing (on November 8), the court took note of the differences in the charge sheets given to the court and the victim’s counsel.

While one set of the charge sheet was filed with the court and accused’ s counsel, the other was filed with the public prosecutor and complainant’s counsel, that reportedly omitted facts.

Observing that police officers prejudiced the accused’s right to a fair trial, the court had directed the commissioner of police to initiate an inquiry and register a case against the officers for “committing fraud upon the court”.

On November 17, while hearing the accused’s bail application, the deputy commissioner of police filed a report stating that a charge sheet without correction was given to the complainant and was an inadvertent mistake committed without mala fide intent. However, the court said it has been “misled”.

The accused was arrested in March this year for allegedly raping and kidnapping the minor in south Delhi.