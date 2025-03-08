Delhi court refuses to junk proceedings against Kapil Mishra

A Delhi court on Friday refused to junk proceedings against state law minister Kapil Mishra over his alleged inflammatory remarks ahead of the 2020 assembly elections, dismissing his plea challenging summons issued to him for making “objectionable statements” and violating the model code of conduct (MCC). Kapil Mishra. (PTI)

The FIR in the case, registered on January 24, 2020, accused Mishra of violating the MCC and the Representation of the People (RP) Act after he allegedly posted inflammatory content on social media.

On Friday, special judge Jitendra Singh said Mishra’s alleged remarks appeared to be “a brazen attempt to promote enmity on the grounds of religion”.

“The word ‘Pakistan’ is very skilfully weaved by the revisionist in his alleged statements to spew hatred, careless to communal polarisation that may ensue in the election campaign, only to garner votes,” the court noted.

Mishra, in his revision plea, contended that he had not referred to any caste, community, or religion in his remarks but had merely mentioned Pakistan and Shaheen Bagh in southeast Delhi.

Rejecting Mishra’s defence, the court termed the argument “simply preposterous and outrightly untenable”. It held that the implicit reference to a particular country in his statement was an “unmistaken innuendo to persons of a particular religious community” — a meaning that was “effortlessly understood even by a layman, let alone by a reasonable man”.