Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Mar 08, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Delhi court refuses to junk proceedings against Kapil Mishra

ByArnabjit Sur
Mar 08, 2025 05:52 AM IST

On Friday, the court said Mishra’s alleged remarks appeared to be “a brazen attempt to promote enmity on the grounds of religion”

A Delhi court on Friday refused to junk proceedings against state law minister Kapil Mishra over his alleged inflammatory remarks ahead of the 2020 assembly elections, dismissing his plea challenging summons issued to him for making “objectionable statements” and violating the model code of conduct (MCC).

Kapil Mishra. (PTI)
Kapil Mishra. (PTI)

The FIR in the case, registered on January 24, 2020, accused Mishra of violating the MCC and the Representation of the People (RP) Act after he allegedly posted inflammatory content on social media.

On Friday, special judge Jitendra Singh said Mishra’s alleged remarks appeared to be “a brazen attempt to promote enmity on the grounds of religion”.

“The word ‘Pakistan’ is very skilfully weaved by the revisionist in his alleged statements to spew hatred, careless to communal polarisation that may ensue in the election campaign, only to garner votes,” the court noted.

Mishra, in his revision plea, contended that he had not referred to any caste, community, or religion in his remarks but had merely mentioned Pakistan and Shaheen Bagh in southeast Delhi.

Rejecting Mishra’s defence, the court termed the argument “simply preposterous and outrightly untenable”. It held that the implicit reference to a particular country in his statement was an “unmistaken innuendo to persons of a particular religious community” — a meaning that was “effortlessly understood even by a layman, let alone by a reasonable man”.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 08, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On