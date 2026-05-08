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Delhi court rejects bail plea of MCD deputy commissioner in 4 lakh bribery case

Delhi court rejects bail plea of MCD deputy commissioner in ₹4 lakh bribery case

Published on: May 08, 2026 07:06 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, A Delhi court on Friday dismissed the bail plea of an MCD deputy commissioner arrested by the CBI last month in a 4 lakh bribery case, observing that releasing the high-ranking official at this stage would send a wrong signal to society.

Delhi court rejects bail plea of MCD deputy commissioner in 4 lakh bribery case

Special Judge Sudhanshu Kaushik was hearing the bail application of Abhishek Kumar Mishra, who claimed that certain employees of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi involved in illegal activities held a grudge against him for acting as a whistleblower and had falsely implicated him.

Rejecting the argument, the court said, "The theory of false implication might be a ground of defence during trial, but at this stage, there is no evidence to support the story that the applicant has been falsely implicated."

The judge said the evidence on record prima facie indicated the offences of corruption and bribery, and that transcripts of the recorded conversations showed that Mishra and his associate were acting towards the common object of the conspiracy.

He said, "The independent witnesses have witnessed the demand and acceptance of a bribe. At this stage, this court is under an obligation to balance the liberty of the applicant with the necessity of carrying out a fair and meaningful investigation."

"I also find force in the submissions of the prosecution that releasing the applicant, at this stage, would send a wrong signal to society," the judge said.

The court, however, clarified that it was not expressing any opinion on the merits of the case.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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