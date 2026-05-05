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Delhi court seeks Tihar report on assault claim by Kailash Hills murder accused

The order was passed by judicial magistrate first class Deepika Thakran of Saket court after taking note of injuries on the back of the accused Rahul Meena.

Published on: May 05, 2026 03:46 am IST
By Arnabjit Sur
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NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Monday sought a report from jail authorities after the 23-year-old man accused in the rape and murder of a woman in South Delhi’s Kailash Hills alleged that he was assaulted and threatened by fellow inmates inside Tihar prison.

The court directed the jail superintendent to submit a report with a fresh medical examination explaining how the injuries were caused. (HT archive)

The order was passed by judicial magistrate first class Deepika Thakran of Saket court after taking note of injuries on the back of the accused Rahul Meena. The accused was produced before the judge at the end of his seven days’ judicial custody.

The court directed the jail superintendent to submit a report with a fresh medical examination explaining how the injuries were caused.

Meena’s legal aid counsel Sayantini Sahu told the court that Meena received multiple injuries on his body after a few inmates allegedlyassaulted him at the prison’s entry gate (deori), which is heavily guarded.

The counsel said, “The inmates also threatened him of consequences. This is a safety issue”.

Taking note of the submissions, the court extended Meena’s judicial custody by four days and listed the next date of hearing on May 8.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Arnabjit Sur

Arnabjit Sur is a Senior Correspondent with Hindustan Times' Legal Bureau. He covers Delhi's district courts. Previously, he has covered crime in the city.

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