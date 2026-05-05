Delhi court seeks Tihar report on assault claim by Kailash Hills murder accused

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Monday sought a report from jail authorities after the 23-year-old man accused in the rape and murder of a woman in South Delhi’s Kailash Hills alleged that he was assaulted and threatened by fellow inmates inside Tihar prison.

The court directed the jail superintendent to submit a report with a fresh medical examination explaining how the injuries were caused. (HT archive)

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The order was passed by judicial magistrate first class Deepika Thakran of Saket court after taking note of injuries on the back of the accused Rahul Meena. The accused was produced before the judge at the end of his seven days’ judicial custody.

The court directed the jail superintendent to submit a report with a fresh medical examination explaining how the injuries were caused.

Meena’s legal aid counsel Sayantini Sahu told the court that Meena received multiple injuries on his body after a few inmates allegedlyassaulted him at the prison’s entry gate (deori), which is heavily guarded.

The counsel said, “The inmates also threatened him of consequences. This is a safety issue”.

Taking note of the submissions, the court extended Meena’s judicial custody by four days and listed the next date of hearing on May 8.

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{{^usCountry}} Meena, a former employee of the victim’s family, is accused of entering a house in Kailash Hills using a hidden key, strangling the 22-year-old, raping and beating her. He then allegedly tried to open a locker using her fingerprints before fleeing with over ₹12 lakh worth of cash and jewellery. Meena was later arrested from a hotel in Dwarka. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meena, a former employee of the victim’s family, is accused of entering a house in Kailash Hills using a hidden key, strangling the 22-year-old, raping and beating her. He then allegedly tried to open a locker using her fingerprints before fleeing with over ₹12 lakh worth of cash and jewellery. Meena was later arrested from a hotel in Dwarka. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} In the latest hearing, police said they have gathered key evidence, including statement of the hotel manager and the e-rickshaw driver who helped him escape. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the latest hearing, police said they have gathered key evidence, including statement of the hotel manager and the e-rickshaw driver who helped him escape. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} On his first appearance before the magistrate, Meena had told the court that he allegedly “made a mistake” and committed the crime for money. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On his first appearance before the magistrate, Meena had told the court that he allegedly “made a mistake” and committed the crime for money. {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Arnabjit Sur ...Read More Arnabjit Sur is a Senior Correspondent with Hindustan Times' Legal Bureau. He covers Delhi's district courts. Previously, he has covered crime in the city. Read Less

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