Delhi Covid wrap: The national capital recorded over 4,000 new cases this week

The national capital this week recorded a steady rise in the number of fresh Covid cases with logging over 4,000 new cases this week while, the positivity rate dipped progressively as compared to Monday. Wednesday (April 26) and Thursday (April 27) witnessed its highest number of fatalities this year with seven deaths.

Delhi on Saturday (April 29) reported 564 new Covid cases and one fatality with a case positivity rate of 14.93% news agency PTI reported citing the Health department data.

As of Saturday, with the fresh cases and fatality, the national capital's caseload climbed to 20,38,317 and the death toll rose to 26,627.

Here's a table summarising Delhi's Covid data this week:

DAY NEW CASES DEATHS POSITIVITY RATE MONDAY 689 3 29.4% TUESDAY 1095 6 22.74% WEDNESDAY 1040 7 21.6% THURSDAY 865 7 16.90% FRIDAY - - - SATURDAY 564 1 14.93%

The number of active cases in Delhi now stands at 3,440. Of these, 2,603 patients are in home isolation, the health department bulletin said.

Only 279 of the 7,970 Covid-19 beds in the national capital are occupied at present, the data showed.

The number of deaths remained more or less the same throughout the week. The health department did not release the data on Friday.

Medical experts have said Omicron sub-variant XBB.1.16 could be driving the surge in cases in the city.

Underlining that Covid is still not over, Rajesh Bhushan, secretary, union health and family welfare ministry, in a letter to UP, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Kerala, Karnataka, Haryana and Delhi, urged them to remain cautious against laxity at any level that may nullify the gains made in pandemic management so far.

