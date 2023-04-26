Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi records 1,040 new Covid cases in last 24 hours, positivity rate at 21.16%

ByHT News Desk
Apr 26, 2023 10:17 PM IST

Delhi's daily Covid-19 infections registered a marginal decline with 1,040 new cases reported in the last 24 hours, compared to the previous day's count of 1,095. According to the latest health bulleting, Wednesday's positivity rate also reduced comparitively which stood at 21.6% .

Active caseload stood at 4708(File/ HT_PRINT)
The national capital's active caseload stood at 4,708, and seven fatalities have been recorded which is the highest so far this year.

The addition of the fresh cases takes the national capital's overall infection tally to 20,36,196 while the death toll has risen to 26,613.

The fresh cases emerged from 4,915 tests, including 3,741 RT-PCR/CBNAAT/True Nat tests, conducted the previous day, the bulletin said.

On Tuesday, more than 400 new cases were reported compared to the previous day's tally which was 689

