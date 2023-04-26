Maharashtra reports 784 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours; active tally at 5,233

Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 784 fresh Covid-19 cases and one death, taking the tally of active infections to 5,233, the state health department said. There was a minor increase in the number of cases as compared to the previous day when 722 cases were recorded, and three deaths were recorded in the western state. Representational image. (HT_PRINT)

Mumbai recorded 185 cases. The sole fatality in the state was recorded in Thane city. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.81 per cent.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1099 taking the tally of recoveries to 80,09,885. The recovery rate in the state is 98.12 per cent. With 17,451 tests conducted since previous evening, the tally of tests rose to 8,69,37,321.

The state's case tally rose to 81,63,626, and death toll to 1,48,508.

With 17,451 tests conducted since previous evening, the tally of tests rose to 8,69,37,321. At present, the dominant variant of Covid is Omicron XBB.1.16. Total of 877 cases were found to be infected with this variant which has claimed seven lives in the state so far.

