Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi crime: Woman found murdered in Saket, husband hurt
Police are trying to ascertain the exact sequence of events leading to the woman’s death and injury to her husband. A case was registered and investigations are underway
Police line tape. Crime scene investigation. Forensic science. (Getty Images)
Published on Jan 22, 2022 12:39 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi

A 50-year-old woman was found murdered and her husband injured at their home in south Delhi’s Saket on Friday night, the police said. The man has been admitted to a hospital, where he is undergoing treatment, said officers aware of the matter.

Police are trying to ascertain the exact sequence of events leading to the woman’s death and injury to her husband. A case was registered and investigations are underway. The police were also probing the possibility of the woman’s husband allegedly killed her before trying to kill himself. They said that the preliminary inspection of the crime scene did not suggest the possibility of robbery at the house.

A police officer, who confirmed the crime, said that the couple lived with their children in the house. The children were not at home when the incident took place. The police were informed about the crime around 8pm.

“We are looking into the case. It’s too early to reach any conclusion on what exactly happened inside the house,” the officer said, requesting anonymity.

The injured man worked with a private company. However, he had lost his job some time ago. The woman was a homemaker, said the police.

