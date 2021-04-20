Delhi curfew: Religious places to remain closed to visitors

Religious places in the national capital will remain closed to visitors for the next one week in accordance with the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) curfew order issued on Monday in view of the acute spread of Covid-19.

The curfew has been imposed at a time when the faithful are observing Navratras and Ramzan, wherein they fast and participate in special prayers. “Religious places shall be permitted to open, but no visitor shall be allowed,” the DDMA order started.

Syed Ahmed Bukhari, the shahi imam of Jama Masjid, said the mosque will remain closed and only the staff residing on its premises will be allowed to participate in prayers. “I have requested other mosques to not allow the faithful and encourage them to pray at home. People should not put their lives in danger by attending prayers at religious places at a time when there is an unprecedented rise in Covid-19 cases across the country. We will completely follow the guidelines and no visitor will be allowed during the week-long curfew,” he said.

Management at Kalkaji Mandir and Hanuman Mandir also said they will continue the daily prayers but without devotees. Surendra Nath Avdhoot, head priest, Kalkaji Mandir, said, “We have also put up a notice outside the temple informing devotees about the curfew. None will be allowed to participate in daily prayers except for the priests and staff living on the temple premises.”

Manjinder Singh Sirsa, elected member of Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee, said he has appealed to all gurdwaras to follow the curfew guidelines. “We have requested all our sangats (gurdwara groups) not to allow visitors even as gurdwaras will remain open for prayers,” he said.

When asked about the gurdwara committee elections, scheduled for April 25 (Sunday), Sirsa said, “The government will have to take a decision on whether to postpone it or not. But according to me, the elections should not be postponed since it involves limited people. It can be conducted with all Covid-19 appropriate measures. There is no logic behind postponing elections at a time when assembly elections are happening in several states.”

No immediate response was provided by Delhi government officials on the whether the gurdwara committee elections will be postponed.