Delhi: DDA to start e-auction of 474 commercial and residential sites

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) will start e-auction of 474 commercial and residential sites from Monday. The list of plots includes 25 sites for organising functions and seven group housing plots.

The agency has also postponed till October 10, the auction of seven sites for CNG fuel stations.

In 2020, DDA approved two proposals to put on sale sites for functions and group housing plots.

DDA officials said that the idea behind the decision to auction group housing plots was to gradually allow private developers or group housing societies to develop housing in the city. Currently, the housing plots are allotted to cooperative group housing societies.

The seven group housing plots that have been put on sale are located in Rohini, Dwarka and Vishwas Nagar measuring 7,000-40,000 sq.m. DDA officials said that these plots will be given on a freehold basis.

Similarly, the 25 function sites will be given for a period of 10 months. These sites are located in Pitampura, Rohini, Shahdara, Vikaspuri etc. DDA officials said that the decision to auction function sites was taken in order to protect them from encroachment. While these 25 sites will be auctioned, the booking of other sites will continue as per the current process—sites are booked for each function.

Apart from this, DDA has put on auction 76 institutional plots, 25 mobile towers, 150 shops, 36 residential plots, 56 kiosks and restaurant units etc. While the shops and residential plots are on freehold basis, institutional plots, mobile towers and kiosks/restaurants are on leasehold and licence fee basis.