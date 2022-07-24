Delhi govt think tank DDC to host EV forum on August 10

The Dialogue and Development Commission (DDC) of Delhi, the think tank of the Delhi government, is going to host the fourth Delhi Electric Vehicles (EV) Forum on August 10 at NDMC convention centre to celebrate two years of the successful implementation of the Delhi EV Policy.

Established in 2020, the Delhi EV Forum is an initiative that brings together over 200 stakeholders in the EV ecosystem across Delhi, such as government agencies, industry representatives, start-ups, academia, think tanks, RWAs, etc. to foster constructive dialogue and to ensure effective and collaborative implementation of Delhi’s EV policy.

“Delhi’s emergence as the leading state in India in EV adoption is strongly rooted in consultation and discussion with experts and industry stakeholders. The Delhi government has been continuously incorporating the voices of the e-mobility ecosystem in the EV policy, and we will felicitate the stakeholders in the upcoming forum for their contributions towards making the Delhi EV policy an exemplary success so far,” said transport minister Kailash Gahlot.