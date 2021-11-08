Delhi dengue tally rises to 2,708; toll reaches 9

The cases of dengue in Delhi continue to rise as the city added 1,171 infections in the past week, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation said. It further said that Delhi has at least 2,708 cases of dengue. The national capital also reported 9 deaths due to dengue so far, with three deaths in the previous week.

The Centre earlier last week formed teams to assist nine states and Union territories including Delhi, where the dengue caseload is high, and sent high-level teams to support them implement public health measures to control and manage the outbreak.

The teams will support states and Union territories to build an effective public health response. The teams will also report to the Centre on the status of vector control, availability of kits and medicines, early detection, availability and use of insecticides, the status of anti-larval and anti-adult vector control measures among other steps.

Delhi in October reported nearly 1,200 cases in October alone, the highest number of cases recorded in the month in the last four years, according to official data. The death toll was also the highest recorded in a year in Delhi since 2017 when the cumulative death count officially reported was 10.

The SDMC also set up a 15-bed dengue treatment facility at the Tilak Nagar Colony Hospital on Friday.

Neighbouring city Noida also reported a large number of dengue cases last week. The tally due to dengue rose to 521 in Gautam Budh Nagar on Sunday. The Uttar Pradesh district has 51 active dengue cases, and one death so far.

The authorities said that they are conducting anti-larval measures to keep the dengue situation in check. However, medical experts said that with oncoming winters the cases are supposed to decrease further.

