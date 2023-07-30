1,500 flats sold in new Delhi Development Authority scheme

Within a month of being launched, the Delhi Development Authority’s flats at Dwarka, floated as one of the best locations in the residential scheme, were sold out with all 50 flats being booked, officials aware of the matter said on Saturday.

In Jasola, which has the priciest flats for ₹ 2.25 crore each, 24 of the 41 flats have been booked. (HT Archive)

Around 1,500 flats were booked so far in six locations across the Capital — Dwarka, Narela, Rohini, Jasola, Siraspur and Lok Nnayak Puram — from a total of 5,600 flats. DDA launched the new housing scheme on a first come first served basis on June 30 and started accepting bookings from July 10.

The land-owning agency received an overwhelming response on day one with more than 600 flats being booked across all locations within the first few hours of the launch of the scheme. DDA said this was the highest for any DDA scheme. However, over the month, 700 more flats were taken.

The most flats were booked in Narela and Rohini, around 700 at each of these two locations. However, Narela has 3,550 flats on offer and just about 20% have been booked so far. In Rohini as well, there are a total of 1,700 flats on offer.

Meanwhile, Dwarka and Jasola have seen the best response. There were 50 flats for sale in Dwarka, all of which have been taken. In Jasola, which has the priciest flats for ₹2.25 crore each, 24 of the 41 flats have been booked.

In Lok Nayak Puram, 35 of 140 flats have been booked and in Sirsapur 14 of 125 flats have been booked. These two areas have seen the lowest response so far. However, officials said that bookings were continuing every day.

“This has been one of the most successful housing schemes in recent years for DDA. It is still open to people and more bookings are being made every day. While the total number of flats in Narela is more than any other location, we are seeing good response here as well and one of the pockets is fully booked now,” said a DDA official, requesting anonymity.

No closing date for the housing scheme has been decided yet, the official added.

Under the scheme, 1BHK flats are on offer in Narela, Siraspur, Rohini and Lok nayak Puram, 2BHK in Narela and Dwarka and 3BHK in Jasola. The registration or booking amounts are different for different flat categories.

For the LIG category, the registration amount is ₹10,000 and 18% GST for those who are in the EWS category and ₹1 lakh + GST for those in the general LIG category. For MIG flats, the booking amount is ₹4 lakh + GST and for HIG, it is ₹10 lakh + GST.

Once the applicant pays the initial booking amount, the flat is considered booked and a demand letter is generated and sent to the allottee, who gets three months to make the rest of the payment.

Officials said that DDA has an unsold inventory of about 13,000 flats, of which 5,600 are up for sale now. However, more flats may soon be added to the scheme, while another lot of flats may be up for sale during Navratri in October.