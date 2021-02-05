Delhi: Development authority to allow cultural events in parks

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has drafted a policy to allow entertainment and cultural events by creating dedicated cultural hubs in district parks, which are over an acre in size, and to make them more vibrant spaces.

The policy has been placed in public domain for suggestions/objections and will be notified soon, said a DDA official.

The land-owning agency has divided the parks in two categories: open park spaces and facilities like amphitheatres and boat clubs within parks. To begin with, DDA has put up a list of 16 parks, including Hauz Khas, Asita-Yamuna riverfront, Sanjay Lake, Astha Kunj in Nehru Place, Swarn Jayanti Park in Rohini, two district parks in Dwarka, Coronation park in North Delhi, among others which can be booked for various cultural events. Of the 16 parks, nine parks have other facilities such as an amphitheatre.

Also Read | Police asks DTC to review decision to recall buses

A DDA official said, “The purpose is to allow the public to use DDA parks in an organised manner. The events can be organised to promote cultural activities like music performances, plays and theatre, talks, poetry readings, documentary screenings, various language festivals, art competitions and shows, health-oriented events, exhibitions, etc. These events can be privately organised wherein entry would be through invitation from the organisers.”

DDA officials say that political functions and marriage ceremonies will not be allowed in these parks. DDA already has over 100 open spaces across the city which can be booked for weddings or political events. “Cooking will not be allowed inside the park. Only ready-to-eat food will be permitted. The park can be booked for 6-12 hours and the events will be organised between 6am and 8pm during winter and 5am and 9pm in summer,” said the official.

A DDA official said that the aim of this policy is not to earn revenue, therefore the booking charges are nominal. For six hours, one has to pay ₹3,000 per acre plus GST.