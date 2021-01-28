Delhi doctor takes Covid-19 vaccine shot, angry wife says ‘why couldn’t you take me along’

A video of a senior Delhi doctor, who received the Covid-19 shot earlier this week, having a conversation with his wife on phone has been doing the rounds on social media and has left tweeples in splits.

While Padma Shri Dr KK Aggarwal was doing a live video session, he can be heard on a call with his wife who was irked because the cardiologist took the vaccine dose and did not take her along. “Why didn’t you take me with you? This is not done… Don’t lie to me,” she is heard saying.

The doctor explained to his wife that she’ll get vaccinated on Monday and that he had only gone to check when they’ll get vaccinated but got to know that he could get it done then itself. "Main pata karne gaya tha aap logon ka, vo keh rahe the 'khaali hai, lagwa lo', toh maine lagwa li (I just went to check. They said you can get it done. So I got it)," he said.

Aggarwal repeatedly told her that he was live so he would call her in a bit but his unimpressed wife responded, “"Main abhi live aa ke tumhari aisi ki taisi karti hoon (I'll come live right now and see you)."

As the clipping has gone viral, the senior physician issued a statement on Facebook saying, “I am aware of a video of myself that is doing rounds and I am glad I provide people with a moment of levity in these tough times, after all laughter is the best medicine. While you have enjoyed a laugh at my expense, at something which was nothing but my wife's concern towards my health and safety."

He also urged everyone to take the vaccine they get a chance. “I am happy to learn that this episode educated millions in the importance of the vaccine, something that has been my mission as a doctor. I truly believe and I am sure all of you will agree that not taking the vaccine is a bigger laughing matter,” he wrote in the statement.





In the first phase of India’s vaccination drive, nearly 30 million health and frontline workers are expected to be immunised against the coronavirus disease while in the second phase those above 50 years of age, and those below 50 years of age with comorbidities or with a high risk of infection will be administered the jab.