LIVE: Mexico reports 17,944 new coronavirus cases, 1,623 deaths

India reported 12,689 new cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the previous 24 hours, as the national tally rose to 10,689,527, the Union health ministry’s dashboard showed on Thursday. The death toll rose to 153,724 as 137 fresh fatalities were reported, the dashboard further showed.

India is currently conducting the world’s largest vaccination drive against Covid-19, administering shots of the Oxford University-AstraZeneca vaccine, Covishield, and Bharat Biotech International Limited’s Covaxin.





Meanwhile, the number of Covid-19 infections in England is starting to fall, possibly reflecting the impact of a new lockdown, but cases are not coming down quickly enough and prevalence remains very high, a large study showed on Thursday.