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Delhi draft EV policy offers up to 1 lakh scrapping incentive for e-cars

Delhi draft EV policy offers up to ₹1 lakh scrapping incentive for e-cars

Published on: Apr 11, 2026 05:24 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, Residents of Delhi will get up to 1 lakh as scrapping incentive on purchasing a new electric car in exchange for scrapping their old BS-IV and below vehicles, under the draft EV policy released by the city government.

Delhi draft EV policy offers up to 1 lakh scrapping incentive for e-cars

According to the draft Delhi Electric Vehicle Policy 2026-2030, the incentive will be applicable if the purchase is made within six months of issuance of the Certificate of Deposit from an authorised scrapping facility.

It stated that a scrapping incentive of 1,00,000 will be provided for the purchase of a new electric car, subject to an ex-factory price not exceeding 30 lakh.

The benefit will be available for scrapping of Delhi-registered BS-IV and below cars and will be limited to the first 1,00,000 eligible applicants under the policy.

For electric four-wheeler goods carriers , the policy proposes a scrapping incentive of 50,000 under similar conditions, including scrapping of BS-IV and older vehicles and purchase within six months of CoD issuance.

Electric cars with an ex-showroom price of up to 30 lakh will be eligible for full exemption from road tax and registration fees till March 31, 2030, while strong hybrid electric vehicles in this category will get a 50 per cent exemption.

However, electric cars with an ex-showroom price above 30 lakh will not be eligible for any exemption under the policy.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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