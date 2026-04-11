New Delhi, Residents of Delhi will get up to ₹1 lakh as scrapping incentive on purchasing a new electric car in exchange for scrapping their old BS-IV and below vehicles, under the draft EV policy released by the city government.

Delhi draft EV policy offers up to ₹ 1 lakh scrapping incentive for e-cars

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According to the draft Delhi Electric Vehicle Policy 2026-2030, the incentive will be applicable if the purchase is made within six months of issuance of the Certificate of Deposit from an authorised scrapping facility.

It stated that a scrapping incentive of ₹1,00,000 will be provided for the purchase of a new electric car, subject to an ex-factory price not exceeding ₹30 lakh.

The benefit will be available for scrapping of Delhi-registered BS-IV and below cars and will be limited to the first 1,00,000 eligible applicants under the policy.

For electric four-wheeler goods carriers , the policy proposes a scrapping incentive of ₹50,000 under similar conditions, including scrapping of BS-IV and older vehicles and purchase within six months of CoD issuance.

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{{^usCountry}} In the two-wheeler segment, a scrapping incentive of ₹10,000 has been proposed for those purchasing a new electric vehicle after scrapping Delhi-registered BS-IV and below two-wheelers. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the two-wheeler segment, a scrapping incentive of ₹10,000 has been proposed for those purchasing a new electric vehicle after scrapping Delhi-registered BS-IV and below two-wheelers. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Similarly, buyers of electric three-wheelers will be eligible for a scrapping incentive of ₹25,000 under the same conditions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Similarly, buyers of electric three-wheelers will be eligible for a scrapping incentive of ₹25,000 under the same conditions. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The draft stated that all scrapping incentives will be disbursed through direct benefit transfer to individuals, who will have to apply for subsidy claims through a mechanism notified by the Transport Department. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The draft stated that all scrapping incentives will be disbursed through direct benefit transfer to individuals, who will have to apply for subsidy claims through a mechanism notified by the Transport Department. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} It also clarifies that the incentive will be applicable only to the owner of the scrapped vehicle. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It also clarifies that the incentive will be applicable only to the owner of the scrapped vehicle. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Apart from scrapping benefits, the policy proposes 100 per cent exemption from road tax and registration fees for all electric vehicles registered in Delhi during the policy period, subject to specified conditions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Apart from scrapping benefits, the policy proposes 100 per cent exemption from road tax and registration fees for all electric vehicles registered in Delhi during the policy period, subject to specified conditions. {{/usCountry}}

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Electric cars with an ex-showroom price of up to ₹30 lakh will be eligible for full exemption from road tax and registration fees till March 31, 2030, while strong hybrid electric vehicles in this category will get a 50 per cent exemption.

However, electric cars with an ex-showroom price above ₹30 lakh will not be eligible for any exemption under the policy.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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