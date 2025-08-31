A couple in their 30s along with a 23-year-old woman were arrested on Friday for selling drugs, police said, adding that two raids were conducted in north Delhi’s Burari and Bhalswa Dairy and over a kilogram of heroin worth several lakh rupees was seized. Delhi: Drug nexus busted, 3 held with 1kg heroin

Investigators said they are trying to get hold of the entire network of drug traffickers involved in smuggling and sale of the contraband in Delhi.

Deputy commissioner of police (outer-north) Hareshwar V Swami said following a tip-off, a team from the anti-narcotics cell conducted a raid at Kalandra Colony and held a 23-year-old woman, Afsana (single name), a resident of northwest Delhi’s Jahangirpuri.

“Afsana had 300 grams of heroin — a commercial quantity. A case under Section 21 of the narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances (NDPS) Act was registered at the Bhalswa Dairy police station, and Afsana was arrested. Her interrogation revealed that she had procured the contraband from a couple from Burari who was involved in the supply of heroin,” Swami said.

Another raid was conducted late in the night and the couple — Narender (single name),37, and his wife Jyoti alias Mansi,35, were arrested from their residence in a residential complex in Burari. The couple’s second floor flat was searched and 712 grams of heroin were recovered. The police added sections 25 and 29 of the NDPS Act to the case against the couple for allowing their house for the commission of an offence and for abetting or being party to the criminal conspiracy, police said.

“Apart from the 1kg heroin worth around ₹4 crore in the international market, our raiding team also seized a scooter that Narender used in the illegal activity,” added DCP Swami.

In a separate operation, a crime branch team busted a local drug trafficking ring with the arrest of Sourabh Aryan, 29, and 52-year-old supplier Surekha alias Shanno, between August 19 and 21, and recovered 446 grams of heroin worth around ₹1.5 crore in the international market, investigators said.