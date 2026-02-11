Delhi: DTC’s average monthly income rises to ₹91cr from ₹68cr last year

The average monthly income of Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) has risen to over ₹91 crore till November in the 2025-26 fiscal as against ₹68 crore in the last financial year, officials said on Tuesday. According to officials, the increase in revenue was due to increased fleet utilisation, route rationalisation and new electric buses. (Hindustan Times)

The DTC recorded a ticketed income of ₹326.8 crore in 2024-25. However, till November in the 2025-26 fiscal, ₹238.4 crore was earned with projections likely to cross previous fiscal’s figures.

Officials said the average monthly income stood at over 68 crore till last year, and it increased to ₹91.11 crore.

Apart from fare collections, special hire buses emerged as a significant non-ticket revenue stream. ₹82 crore was earned from special hire services in the last fiscal, while ₹65 crore has been recorded so far suggesting growing demand from government departments, officials said.

Miscellaneous income, which includes rent receipts, scrap disposal and other ancillary sources, also formed a major chunk of the earnings. In the previous fiscal year, miscellaneous income stood at over ₹98 crore. However, collections till November this year touched ₹144 crore, marking a substantial jump and providing fiscal relief.

Despite the improved numbers, transport experts caution that rising revenue alone may not be sufficient to address long-term financial challenges.

According to officials, the shifting of bus fleet to electric has substantially improved the situation.

Official figures indicate that Delhi needs to have a fleet of 11,000 buses. The government targets to have a bus fleet of over 7,000 buses by the end of this year. Currently, Delhi has over 4,000 electric buses.

The Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR (CAQM) has set Delhi a target of procuring more buses in order to take the bus fleet to 15,000 buses by 2030.

“While the 11,000 buses target has been in place for a while, an additional target of 4,000 buses was also decided, following recent discussions with Delhi, with the goal of shifting people from private transport to buses. This additional figure by 2030 also aims to factor in the population growth,” a CAQM official said.