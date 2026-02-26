Delhi: Each assembly constituency to get one waste mgmt centre

To prevent horticulture waste from reaching the landfill site, the Delhi government has set a target of setting up one green waste management centre in each assembly constituency, senior officials said. The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) operated 50 such centres in parks with wood chippers, composting stations and collection areas. (Hindustan Times)

Such centres turn the green horticulture waste into compost and manure. “Wood-chipper machines are deployed to chop the larger chunks of biodegradable waste into smaller chips, which not only enhances the pace of composting but also reduces the volume to facilitate transportation,” the official said.

According to the MCD status report, 50 such sites are operational, with nine centres at West zone, eight each at Central and South zone, four stations each in Keshavpuram and Narela zone. Karol Bagh, Shahdara North and Rohini zone have two units each.

MCD said that it produces 641.95 tonnes of compost which is currently being used in 4,559 parks. An MCD official said that 56 shredders and chipper machines have been deployed so far and more units would be procured.

The Public Works Department (PWD) on Tuesday operationalised the department’s first green waste processing plant at the Secretariat nursery which will process horticulture waste generated along the PWD roads and convert it into compost for reuse in landscaping and plantation activities.

Officials said six green waste processing plants have been installed so far at Patparganj industrial area, Secretariat nursery, Mukarba Chowk nursery, Lajwanti nursery in West Delhi, Sukhdev Vihar and R K puram.

Six more plants are planned in the next phase, they said, adding that the long-term plan is to establish at least one such facility in each district.