Delhi govt schools provide equal education to all classes: Atishi

ByHT Correspondent
May 03, 2023 12:15 AM IST

She added CM Arvind Kejriwal’s vision of transforming the country through education entails access to education for all classes

Education minister Atishi on Tuesday said that the Delhi government was building magnificent schools to provide a conducive learning environment and provide equal access to education to children across classes.

Atishi said that the Delhi government was building magnificient schools to provide a conducive learning environment. (HT Photo)
She was inspecting the under-construction building of an upcoming government school in Dayapur village of Bawana constituency. A four-storey school with 94 classrooms will come up at the site soon with only two to three weeks of work remaining, officials said. The school is equipped with smart classrooms, 10 laboratories, a library, an assembly hall with a capacity of 250 children, and other facilities, they added.

“Arvind Kejriwal’s prioritisation of education has led to the construction of such magnificent government schools in Delhi’s villages, where children from all socio-economic backgrounds can get a world-class education,” said Atishi.

She added that Kejriwal’s vision of transforming the country through education entails access to education for all classes.

