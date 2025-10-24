Delhi encounter: How the Sigma & Company gang gained notoriety

NEW DELHI: The Sigma & Company gang gained widespread notoriety on September 26 after gunning down a former chief of the Brahmarshi Sena at his residence in Bihar’s Dumra and then issuing a note, titled “Nyaya, Sewa, Sahyog (justice, service, cooperation)”, stating “eight crimes” committed by the victim that warranted his murder, police said. They also called up journalists and “boasted” about how they defeated a casteist and corrupt leader, and were upholding justice, they said. Since July, they are suspected to be responsible for at least five murders, police said, adding that the gang was relatively smaller to similar operators and it had around 12 members. While they usually escaped to Nepal or border areas after a crime, the murder of the Sena chief raised the heat, with both the Bihar and Delhi Police tracking them.

On Thursday, four members Ranjan Pathak (25), Bimlesh Mahto (25), Manish Pathak (33) and Aman Thakur (21), were gunned down by a team of the Delhi and Bihar Police at Bahadur Shah Marg in Rohini. A senior police officer with the Delhi Police Crime Branch said the gang comprised of “budding” criminals, who pretended to be social heroes on media platforms, while taking contracts and killing their targets. Detailing the Sena chief’s murder, police said victim Ram Manohar Sharma alias Ganesh Sharma (40), was washing his car when two men on a bike approached him and shot him dead at point-blank range. A second officer said, “Sharma is well known in the town and headed the local caste-based group. He also owned a diagnostics centre. The gang not only shot him dead but also boasted about their crime on social media and to journalists. Locals were enraged.”