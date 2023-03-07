Delhi excise policy case: Dhal sent to 14-day judicial custody

A Delhi court on Tuesday remanded businessman Amandeep Dhal to 14-day judicial custody until March 21 in the case related to the alleged irregularities in framing and implementation of the now-scrapped excise policy.

The ED arrested Dhal on March 1. (Shutterstock)

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Dhal on March 1 and he was later sent into the agency’s five-day custody. It later moved an application seeking Dhal’s 14-day judicial custody.

Dhal’s lawyer, Tanveer Ahmad Mir, cited a threat and asked the court that his client be kept in a separate jail away from the other co-accused Sameer Mahendru, Vijay Nair, Abhishek Boinpally, Benoy Babu and P Sarath Chandra Reddy. “...my client should not be put to any harm while he is in custody.”

The court noted the submission and directed that Dhal be kept separately as per the provisions of the jail manual. It directed necessary arrangements be made to keep him secure if that was not possible.

ED has alleged Dhal, the 10th accused to be arrested in the case, was in possession of the policy much before its release and that he coordinated and attended meetings held for its formulation. He also allegedly played a key role in the recoupment of kickbacks.

