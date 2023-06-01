Delhi excise policy case: Sarath Chandra Reddy turns approver. Who is this businessman?

The Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Thursday allowed businessman P Sarath Chandra Reddy to turn approver in the alleged excise policy scam being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The court also granted pardon to Reddy in the case.

Businessman P Sarath Chandra Reddy

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The move could lead to more trouble for Delhi's former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, who is facing money laundering charges by the ED.

The ED is investigating alleged irregularities in the implementation of the now-scrapped liquor policy of the Delhi government. The money laundering case stems from a CBI FIR.

According to the CBI and the ED, irregularities were committed while modifying the excise policy and undue favours were extended to licence holders. The Delhi government implemented the policy on November 17, 2021, but scrapped it at the end of September 2022 amid allegations of corruption.

Who is Sarath Chandra Reddy?

1. Reddy, a whole-time director and promoter of Aurobindo Pharma, was arrested by the ED in November last year.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

2. Reddy was recently charge-sheeted by the probe agency in the case. He is the second person to become an approver.

3. In November last year, liquor businessman and accused in the case, Dinesh Arora turned approver.

4. Reddy through his counsel had moved a plea before the Rouse Avenue Court requesting the court to let him be an approver. The court allowed his move, and also pardoned him in the matter.

5. The ED had claimed in the supplementary charge sheet that Vijay Nair, businessman and AAP's communications in-charge, on behalf of leaders of Aam Aadmi Party received kickbacks to the tune of ₹100 crore from South Group, whose prominent persons are Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, Raghav Magunta, Sarath Reddy and K Kavitha, the daughter of Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

(With inputs agencies)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON