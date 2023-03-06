Delhi excise policy case: Timeline of how Manish Sisodia landed in jail

Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia is in jail in a case pertaining to alleged irregularities in the now-scrapped Delhi liquor policy case. The former Delhi deputy chief minister was arrested last week following interrogation by the Central Bureau of Investigation. Sisodia is the key aide of Delhi chief minister and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal. At the time of his arrest, he was handling 18 out of 33 portfolios in the Delhi government. The arrest of Kejriwal's closest aide has triggered a massive political slugfest between the AAP and the Bharatiya Janata Party in the election year. ALSO READ: Delhi court sends Manish Sisodia to 14-day judicial custodyHere's a brief timeline of how the case has unfolded till nowJuly 8, 2022: Delhi chief secretary Naresh Kumar submits report to Lieutenant Governor on alleged irregularities in the implementation of excise policy 2021-22.July 22, 2022: Delhi L-G VK Saxena recommends CBI probe into the formulation and implementation of the excise policy. July 23, 2022: L-G asks chief secretary Naresh Kumar to probe the role of officers in the formulation and the implementation of the excise policy. July 30, 2022: Sisodia announces that all existing private liquor shops will shut from August 1 and only government-run shops will be allowed to open. Chief secretary apprises Sisodia and the L-G of liquor crisis due to all shops being shut. A decision is taken to extend the excise policy by a month.August 17, 2022: CBI registers case against 15 people including Sisodia in connection with the alleged irregularities in the Delhi excise policy. August 19, 2022: CBI carries out searches at Sisodia's premises in the national capital. August 22, 2022: Enforcement Directorate registers a separate money laundering case. October 17, 2022: Manish Sisodia interrogated by the CBI for eight hours. February 18, 2023: CBI summons Sisodia, who appealed before the agency to be called by month-end as he was busy in budget preparations.February 26: CBI arrests Sisodia after nearly eight hours of questioning. February 27: Delhi's Rouse Avenue court sends Sisodia to five-day CBI custodyALSO READ: CBI pressuring Sisodia to sign false confession, alleges AAPFebruary 28: Supreme Court refuses to entertain Sisodia's bail plea, asks him to move high court. Later, he along with another jailed cabinet colleague Satyendar Jain resign from Delhi cabinet. March 4: Delhi court extends Sisodia's CBI custody till March 6.

